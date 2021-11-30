Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-soldier battered customer in Dundee B&Q queue-jumping row

By Ciaran Shanks
November 30 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 30 2021, 9.54am
The assault happened after a dispute in the Dundee B&Q store.

An ex-soldier battered a fellow B&Q customer after a blazing row over queue-jumping.

Former serviceman Grant Scott admitted repeatedly punching Colin Whittaker during the shocking incident at the Dundee store.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Scott waited outside the shop for Mr Whittaker before running at him and punching him.

Scott, 54, told police following his arrest: “I’m the victim but I’ll deal with that in time.”

Queue-jumping row

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson said: “There was an argument about alleged queue-jumping.

“The accused exited the locus and before exiting, a witness overheard the accused say ‘let’s take this outside’.

“A few minutes passed and the witness exited the store and found the accused outside.

“He was stood approximately five metres from the door, waiting for him.

“The accused ran towards him and repeatedly punched him on the head with closed fists.”

The court heard how Mr Whittaker suffered grazed knees following the attack.

Scott, of Braehead, Methven Walk, Dundee, pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to repeatedly punching Mr Whittaker on the head and seizing hold of him at the shop on King’s Cross Road.

Mother’s death led to outburst

Solicitor Jim Laverty said oil worker Scott “bitterly regrets” his conduct and could now lose his career as a result of the conviction.

He added the death of Scott’s mother a few weeks before the incident contributed to his violent outburst.

“On the face of it, this was rather strange behaviour over an allegation of queue-jumping,” Mr Laverty said.

“He lost his mother six weeks before this particular incident and he advises me that his emotions were incredibly raw.

“He’s a mature man, he’s served in the armed forces and someone who has ordinarily been able to brush off such verbal confrontations.”

Compensation order

Sheriff Alison Michie fined Scott £350 and ordered him to pay £500 in compensation to Mr Whittaker.

She said: “This is a serious offence.

“This involves you waiting outside a commercial premises and assaulting someone who is unknown to you, all over some verbal altercation about a position in a queue.”