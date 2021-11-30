Ex-soldier battered customer in Dundee B&Q queue-jumping row

An error occurred. Please try again.

An ex-soldier battered a fellow B&Q customer after a blazing row over queue-jumping.

Former serviceman Grant Scott admitted repeatedly punching Colin Whittaker during the shocking incident at the Dundee store.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Scott waited outside the shop for Mr Whittaker before running at him and punching him.

Scott, 54, told police following his arrest: “I’m the victim but I’ll deal with that in time.”

Queue-jumping row

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson said: “There was an argument about alleged queue-jumping.

“The accused exited the locus and before exiting, a witness overheard the accused say ‘let’s take this outside’.

“A few minutes passed and the witness exited the store and found the accused outside.

“He was stood approximately five metres from the door, waiting for him.

“The accused ran towards him and repeatedly punched him on the head with closed fists.”

The court heard how Mr Whittaker suffered grazed knees following the attack.

Scott, of Braehead, Methven Walk, Dundee, pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to repeatedly punching Mr Whittaker on the head and seizing hold of him at the shop on King’s Cross Road.

Mother’s death led to outburst

Solicitor Jim Laverty said oil worker Scott “bitterly regrets” his conduct and could now lose his career as a result of the conviction.

He added the death of Scott’s mother a few weeks before the incident contributed to his violent outburst.

“On the face of it, this was rather strange behaviour over an allegation of queue-jumping,” Mr Laverty said.

“He lost his mother six weeks before this particular incident and he advises me that his emotions were incredibly raw.

“He’s a mature man, he’s served in the armed forces and someone who has ordinarily been able to brush off such verbal confrontations.”

Compensation order

Sheriff Alison Michie fined Scott £350 and ordered him to pay £500 in compensation to Mr Whittaker.

She said: “This is a serious offence.

“This involves you waiting outside a commercial premises and assaulting someone who is unknown to you, all over some verbal altercation about a position in a queue.”