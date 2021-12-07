Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Headbutts and benefit cuts

By Crime and Courts Team
December 7 2021, 7.30pm
Court round-up graphic

A stormy Tuesday court round-up.

Benefits cut

A Perth man stole food from Marks and Spencer’s after his Universal Credit was cut, a court has heard.

Stephen Strain apologised to security staff who caught him red-handed at the High Street branch on Monday.

The 40-year-old appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a single charge of theft.

Marks and Spencer, Perth High Street
Strain apologised to staff in the store.

Solicitor Linda Clark said that Strain, who has a history of shoplifting, handed over the stolen items to shop staff.

She said he had recently learned his Universal Credit had been cut but it is hoped his benefits will be restored soon.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence until January 5.

Strain, of Culliven Court, was released on bail.

‘Life sentence’

Paedophile Harry Canning from Leven is likely to die in prison after being sentenced to nine years for child rape. The infirm 80-year-old’s advocate called the term a “de facto life sentence”.

Harry Canning
Harry Canning

Blood spray

A Victoria Hospital patient “sprayed blood from a head injury” around a ward while was ranting at doctors who were treating him.

Mark Gourlay admitted to acting in a threatening manner at the Kirkcaldy hospital when he was receiving treatment for a head injury on April 8 last year.

The 37-year-old admitted to shouting and swearing at medical staff who were trying to provide him with medical treatment.

He also threatened to spit on the face of a doctor who was treating his wounds.

During his ranting, Gourlay waved his arms about, “causing blood from an injury to his head to spray around the ward.”

Gourlay, of the town’s Winifred Crescent, was released on bail by Sheriff James Williamson after pleading guilty to behaving in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm.”

He will return to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced in January 20.

Riverside rampage

Dundee man Lindsay Hutcheson will be sentenced next month after admitting rampaging through dumbfounded members of the public outside the V&A. He spat at people, chased them and kicked out at them, as well as forcing traffic to stop on Riverside Drive as he walked on the road.

Lindsay Hutcheson, V&A
Lindsay Hutcheson’s rampage began outside the V&A.

Shopping centre headbutt

A Dundee man headbutted two security guards in the Overgate Shopping Centre, before attempting the same attack on a police officer.

Mark Law went on a violent spree in the popular shopping centre on the evening of October 23 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 43-year-old lashed out at the officers in a corridor, after they were alerted to his suspicious behaviour.

Mark Law
Mark Law

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie said: “At one point the accused ran at both officers and made contact with the chest area of one officer, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He then headbutted the other officer on the head, causing swelling to the jaw.

“Both witnesses tried to restrain the accused.”

Police were contacted Law lashed out again when apprehended.

Mr Mackenzie said: “Whilst the accused was in police transport, the accused made attempt to throw his head back at a police officer.”

Law, of Hepburn Street, Dundee, pled guilty to the abusive behaviour.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until next month for the completion of social work reports.

In case you missed it…

Monday round-up — Scissors, smoke and solicitor strike

Friday round-up — Bumper-to-bumper car crime

Thursday round-up — Police in court special

Wednesday round-up — Crossing collision and Halloween horror

Perth woman freed herself from handcuffs and attacked police in Dundee

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.