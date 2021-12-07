Tuesday court round-up — Headbutts and benefit cuts

An error occurred. Please try again.

A stormy Tuesday court round-up.

Benefits cut

A Perth man stole food from Marks and Spencer’s after his Universal Credit was cut, a court has heard.

Stephen Strain apologised to security staff who caught him red-handed at the High Street branch on Monday.

The 40-year-old appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a single charge of theft.

Solicitor Linda Clark said that Strain, who has a history of shoplifting, handed over the stolen items to shop staff.

She said he had recently learned his Universal Credit had been cut but it is hoped his benefits will be restored soon.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence until January 5.

Strain, of Culliven Court, was released on bail.

‘Life sentence’

Paedophile Harry Canning from Leven is likely to die in prison after being sentenced to nine years for child rape. The infirm 80-year-old’s advocate called the term a “de facto life sentence”.

Blood spray

A Victoria Hospital patient “sprayed blood from a head injury” around a ward while was ranting at doctors who were treating him.

Mark Gourlay admitted to acting in a threatening manner at the Kirkcaldy hospital when he was receiving treatment for a head injury on April 8 last year.

The 37-year-old admitted to shouting and swearing at medical staff who were trying to provide him with medical treatment.

He also threatened to spit on the face of a doctor who was treating his wounds.

During his ranting, Gourlay waved his arms about, “causing blood from an injury to his head to spray around the ward.”

Gourlay, of the town’s Winifred Crescent, was released on bail by Sheriff James Williamson after pleading guilty to behaving in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm.”

He will return to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced in January 20.

Riverside rampage

Dundee man Lindsay Hutcheson will be sentenced next month after admitting rampaging through dumbfounded members of the public outside the V&A. He spat at people, chased them and kicked out at them, as well as forcing traffic to stop on Riverside Drive as he walked on the road.

Shopping centre headbutt

A Dundee man headbutted two security guards in the Overgate Shopping Centre, before attempting the same attack on a police officer.

Mark Law went on a violent spree in the popular shopping centre on the evening of October 23 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 43-year-old lashed out at the officers in a corridor, after they were alerted to his suspicious behaviour.

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie said: “At one point the accused ran at both officers and made contact with the chest area of one officer, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He then headbutted the other officer on the head, causing swelling to the jaw.

“Both witnesses tried to restrain the accused.”

Police were contacted Law lashed out again when apprehended.

Mr Mackenzie said: “Whilst the accused was in police transport, the accused made attempt to throw his head back at a police officer.”

Law, of Hepburn Street, Dundee, pled guilty to the abusive behaviour.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until next month for the completion of social work reports.

