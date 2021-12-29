Wednesday court round-up — FaceTime, dogs and knives

An error occurred. Please try again.

An essential Twixtmas round-up.

FaceTime wreckage instruction

An Angus man will be sentenced next year after admitting instructing a young girl to destroy his ex-partner’s property.

John Weems appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening manner.

He admitted that, on December 27, he instructed the girl, via FaceTime, to destroy and damage a number of household items at a property in Carnoustie.

The court heard the items belonged to Weems’ former partner.

Weems, of Upper Craigie Street in Montrose then acted aggressively towards his ex and another woman, shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Sheriff George Way said: “It’s an an unusual offence.

“What you’ve pled guilty to puts [the girl] in trouble too.

“She could be before the children’s panel.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing for reports and released Wemyss, 41, on bail.

He is due to be sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court on February 3 and must not contact his former partner or enter Carnoustie.

Foot left facing the wrong direction

Connor Collins will be sentenced next year after a struggle with police left one officer’s ankle broken and his foot “facing in the wrong direction”. PC John Annand and two colleagues battled with burly Collins in his Dundee flat. He has pled guilty.

Dog assault trial

67-year-old Derek Black has been accused of carrying out sex attacks on a woman and her dog in Dundee.

Black allegedly made sexually explicit comments about the dog before carrying out a sex act upon it.

Black, of Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman several times in Dundee between January 1, 2013 and November 30, 2017.

He is alleged to have made sexual comments about her appearance and asked her to have sex, before rubbing his penis on a doorframe and sexually assaulting her dog in her presence.

It is further alleged that on one occasion during November 2019 he acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman in Gray Street.

Black denied the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court and a trial was fixed for July next year.

Knives in police station

A Dundee man caught with two knives in a city police station has been locked up.

Ronald Kinmond was remanded by Sheriff Paul Brown at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting a string of charges.

Kinmond, 46, had two blades in his possession at Maryfield Police Station on January 26.

The HMP Perth inmate twice breached bail curfews imposed just over a week later by leaving his home in Dundonald Street after 7pm on April 9 and August 13.

While being conveyed to West Bell Street police station after the second breach,

Kinmond behaved threateningly towards officers, shouting, swearing and making threats of violence.

Kinmond also referred to police in a derogatory manner and told them that he wished they and their families would die.

He will be sentenced on January 26.

Care home break-ins denied

Merseyside man Anthony Cahill has been accused of being part of a gang which targeted Tayside nursing homes to steal more than £12,000 in 24 hours.

Cahill, 36, is alleged to have acted with others to carry out three break-ins in Dundee and Forfar.

It is alleged they broke into a nursing home owned by Priority Care in Harestane Road, Dundee and stole £9,489.48 on February 6, 2020.

They are alleged to have also taken a wallet containing £560, keys, three watches, jewellery, baskets and money tins.

On the same date they are said to have broken into a Grampian Nursing Home in Ballumbie Road, Dundee and stolen money boxes, receipts, cigarettes, a brooch, three watches and £1,055 cash.

Prosecutors claim a care home owned by Four Seasons Health in Glamis Road, Forfar, was targeted and £1,240.94, ipads, money tins and a phone were stolen.

Cahill, of Rockford Avenue, Kirby, and the gang are also alleged to have damaged a doorframe at a property on Bolfracks Estate in Perthshire on February 5 or 6.

He denied the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court and the case will call again in the new year.

