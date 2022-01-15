Juggling ‘comedian’ on Register after testing out ‘Borat-style’ jokes on lone women walking in Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Women were targeted as they walked alone on a country path in Fife by a self-styled juggling “comedian” who claimed he was trying out jokes.

However, the antics of Kelvin Nyadundu have landed him on the Sex Offenders Register.

The would-be Fringe act was juggling balls as he walked along the Fife Coastal Path at Kincardine.

In two separate incidents, he confronted women and made comments about sex acts.

He also asked one of them: “Would you like to juggle my balls?”

The 34-year-old of Easter Currie Court, Edinburgh, was previously castigated by a sheriff for wearing a t-shirt with a photo of a squirrel and the message “Leave My Nuts Alone”.

Victims were complete strangers

Nyadundu went on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and was found guilty of two charges.

On July 5 at the Fife Coastal Park, Kincardine, he communicated indecently with a woman by asking to carry out a sex act in her presence.

He also communicated indecently with a second woman by asking if she would carry out the sex act on him.

He was found guilty of both charges by Sheriff James MacDonald.

He called for reports and sentencing will take place on February 16.

Nyadundu was also put on the Sex Offenders Register.

In their evidence, the women, aged 53 and 59, said they were out separately having a walk when Nyadundu, a complete stranger, confronted them while juggling balls.

He said to the first woman: “I’m being a naughty boy. Can I w*** in front of you?”

In the later incident he said to the woman: “Would you like to juggle my balls?”

She walked away and he shouted after her: “So aren’t you going to w*** me off?”

‘Borat’-style humour

Nyadundu told the court was walking between Edinburgh and Stirling at the time of the incidents.

He claimed the comments were meant as jokes and as a performer, he wanted to find out what people found offensive or funny.

In talking about his style of humour, he referred to the comedy character Borat.

At a hearing in the court last year, Sheriff Alastair Brown blasted Nyadundu’s “double entendre” t-shirt and suggested he wear something “more sensible” at his next appearance.