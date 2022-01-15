Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Juggling ‘comedian’ on Register after testing out ‘Borat-style’ jokes on lone women walking in Fife

By Gary Fitzpatrick
January 15 2022, 9.00am Updated: January 15 2022, 9.09am
Kelvin Nyadundu
Kelvin Nyadundu

Women were targeted as they walked alone on a country path in Fife by a self-styled juggling “comedian” who claimed he was trying out jokes.

However, the antics of Kelvin Nyadundu have landed him on the Sex Offenders Register.

The would-be Fringe act was juggling balls as he walked along the Fife Coastal Path at Kincardine.

In two separate incidents, he confronted women and made comments about sex acts.

He also asked one of them: “Would you like to juggle my balls?”

The 34-year-old of Easter Currie Court, Edinburgh, was previously castigated by a sheriff for wearing a t-shirt with a photo of a squirrel and the message “Leave My Nuts Alone”.

Victims were complete strangers

Nyadundu went on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and was found guilty of two charges.

On July 5 at the Fife Coastal Park, Kincardine, he communicated indecently with a woman by asking to carry out a sex act in her presence.

He also communicated indecently with a second woman by asking if she would carry out the sex act on him.

He was found guilty of both charges by Sheriff James MacDonald.

He called for reports and sentencing will take place on February 16.

Nyadundu was also put on the Sex Offenders Register.

In their evidence, the women, aged 53 and 59, said they were out separately having a walk when Nyadundu, a complete stranger, confronted them while juggling balls.

He said to the first woman: “I’m being a naughty boy. Can I w*** in front of you?”

In the later incident he said to the woman: “Would you like to juggle my balls?”

She walked away and he shouted after her: “So aren’t you going to w*** me off?”

‘Borat’-style humour

Nyadundu told the court was walking between Edinburgh and Stirling at the time of the incidents.

He claimed the comments were meant as jokes and as a performer, he wanted to find out what people found offensive or funny.

In talking about his style of humour, he referred to the comedy character Borat.

At a hearing in the court last year, Sheriff Alastair Brown blasted Nyadundu’s “double entendre” t-shirt and suggested he wear something “more sensible” at his next appearance.

