Two-vehicle crash on A90 at Petterden leaves one in hospital

One person was taken to hospital following a crash of the A90 at Petterden, Angus, on Friday evening, police have confirmed.

Officers said a man had been reported to prosecutors for a road traffic offence, with another person taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution.

The two-vehicle collision on the A90 northbound took place at around 5:35pm, with emergency crews called to the scene opposite the SSPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centre.

Traffic was heavy in the area as a result, with the road cleared shortly before 9pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 northbound at the A928 junction, Petterden, around 5.35pm.

“One person was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution.

“One man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for a road traffic offence.”