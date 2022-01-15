Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Two-vehicle crash on A90 at Petterden leaves one in hospital

By Alasdair Clark
January 15 2022, 9.39am Updated: January 15 2022, 9.40am
One person was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee
One person was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee

One person was taken to hospital following a crash of the A90 at Petterden, Angus, on Friday evening, police have confirmed.

Officers said a man had been reported to prosecutors for a road traffic offence, with another person taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution.

The two-vehicle collision on the A90 northbound took place at around 5:35pm, with emergency crews called to the scene opposite the SSPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centre.

Traffic was heavy in the area as a result, with the road cleared shortly before 9pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 northbound at the A928 junction, Petterden, around 5.35pm.

“One person was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution.

“One man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for a road traffic offence.”

Woman in hospital after car crashes into lamp post in Carnoustie

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier