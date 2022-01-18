Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday court round-up — Extreme separation anxiety

By Crime and Courts Team
January 18 2022, 7.30pm
Knife carrier

Police were called to a Forfar neighbourhood following several reports of a man carrying a knife.

Daniel Russell was spotted walking along Glenmoy Terrace with a lock-knife in his hand.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told the town’s sheriff court multiple people called the police after spotting the 36-year-old.

She said police arrived on the scene and arrested Russell.

They found his knife lying in a car park nearby.

Russell, of Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, was not at court when his case called on Tuesday.

His solicitor submitted a guilty plea on his behalf.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until March 3 for background reports.

Murder trial

Perthshire man John Lizanec will stand trial later this year accused of murdering his wife Michelle at their home in Orchard Way, Inchture. He is accused of putting her body in a cupboard and then fleeing to Balunie Street, Dundee where he is said to have barricaded himself in a house to “evade arrest”.

Separation anxiety

A Fife man punched a drinking buddy in a row over being separated on a night out.

Dale O’Leary, 26, attacked James Millar at a property in Dunfermline’s Broomhead Drive on November 7.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said O’Leary was upset at having been left behind when they got separated on a night out.

He admitted repeatedly punched Mr Millar and hit his head off the floor.

O’Leary, a prisoner at Perth, will be sentenced next month.

Groped stranger

Engineering inspector Kenneth Robertson from Dundee was placed on the Sex Offenders Register after groping a stranger who had invited him into her home to show it off. Robertson, 60, had complimented his victim’s garden and joked about TV show Gardener’s World and then attacked her minutes later.

Ninewells ‘bomb’ trial fixed

A man has appeared in court accused of causing a commotion at Ninewells Hospital, by claiming there was a bomb on the premises.

John Clenaghan, 32, denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Dundee hospital on August 15, last year.

Prosecutor allege his actions were likely to have caused fear or alarm.

Clenaghan, of Burnside of Tulloes, Forfar, pleaded not guilty during a brief appearance at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He further denies that on August 14, 2021, at Fallows of Arbirlot, Arbroath, he failed to provide his name and address to police constables Cameron Scott and Stuart Hadden, without a reasonable excuse.

He is also accused of failing to reveal the identity of the driver of a car following an alleged traffic incident on an unclassified road, near Fallows of Arbirlot, at 9pm that day.

And it is further alleged he refused to comply with breath tests.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown agreed to adjourn Clenaghan’s trial until May 9, to allow his defence team to make further inquiries. An intermediate hearing was set for April 26.

Drunk Methil man punched his 71-year-old grandmother

