Home News Courts

‘Sinister’ Fife man barged into ex-partner’s home at 2am during week-long ‘meltdown’

By Ross Gardiner
February 1 2022, 10.59am Updated: February 1 2022, 2.23pm
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Buckhaven man has been locked up after admitting entering his ex-partner’s home uninvited at 2am to try to rekindle their relationship.

David Thomson, of West High Street in the Levenmouth town, appeared from custody.

The 38-year-old was remanded after admitting engaging in an eight-day course of abusive behaviour towards his former partner.

Thomson attended at her home in Dysart in the early hours of the morning.

Fiscal depute Xander van der Scheer said the couple had been in a relationship for around seven years but that had ended in May.

Thomson’s solicitor David Cranston said since then, the pair had had an on-off relationship.

Demands became increasingly aggressive

Mr van der Scheer told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court that at 2am on January 21, Thomson began to bang on the door and managed to enter through the balcony door.

“She shouted for him to get out.

“He became aggressive towards the complainer and was accusing her of being with someone else.”

Thomson demanded she unblock him from social media sites and left the property but he remained in the garden.

The woman locked her doors but Thomson began banging on them again.

She shut the curtains but Thomson began banging more aggressively.

“The accused was messaging her constantly.

“He was stating that he couldn’t get a bus until 6.15am.

“She continued to ignore the accused.”

Thomson stayed there until 5.30am.

Mr van der Scheer said: “Throughout the day on January 21, the complainer continued to receive emails and messages from the accused and these continued into the evening.”

Over the course of the day, he sent the woman “well over 100 emails.”

Some contained derogatory names.

She contacted police on January 22.

Thomson returns

On January 28, she began to receive more emails from Thomson, begging to take him back.

He sent her: “I’ve said some horrible things. I’ve been way out of order.”

She explained she was not interested.

“The accused didn’t like this,” Mr van der Scheer said.

Thomson again went to her home but the woman was able to lock herself inside as he banged on the door.

She phoned the police but he was gone by the time officers arrived.

He was traced two days later.

Throughout his messaging, Thomson threatened to kill himself.

He admitted to an eight-day campaign of domestic abuse.

Sheriff brands offences ‘sinister’

His solicitor Mr Cranston said: “The relationship has been quite difficult.

“Just before this offence, it was obvious to Mr Thomson that the relationship was at an end.

“I think what is fair to say is he has had a bit of a meltdown.

“He’d hoped to save the relationship.

“He’s in no doubt at all that the relationship is at an end.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentencing until later this month for reports to be prepared.

She refused bail.

She imposed a non-harassment order for two years.

He is due back in court on February 21.

The sheriff said: “I think this is a very sinister course of conduct, conduct that must have been terrifying for the complainer.”

Previous offence

Thomson was jailed two years ago for attacks on children.

He admitted that on various occasions at two addresses in Cardenden, he assaulted one boy by repeatedly grabbing him by the throat and body, dragging him down stairs, causing him to strike his head on the ground, resulting in him being injured.

Thomson further admitted that on various occasions he assaulted and injured another boy by repeatedly slapping him on the head and body.

