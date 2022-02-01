Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Deadline day ‘paperwork delay’ denies Max Biamou late Dundee United exit

By Scott Lorimer
February 1 2022, 11.07am
Max Biamou was denied a late deadline day exit from Dundee United.
Dundee United forward Max Biamou was denied a late deadline day move to England after a delay in paper work, according to reports.

The 31-year-old joined the Tannadice side in October after leaving Coventry City in the summer.

The Frenchman has not started a game for Tam Courts’ side and has been limited to just three cameo appearances totalling 55 minutes.

According to the Daily Record, Biamou was set for the exit door but for a delay in paper work.

The unnamed English side failed to get their end of the process registered before last night’s transfer deadline.

It means the forward will now likely see out the rest of the season at United, unless he has his contract terminated or is loaned out to a lower league club in Scotland.

Other moves

The deadline for lower league clubs to make loan moves has been extended to February 28.

While Biamou may not be departing any time soon, fellow United team mates may be on the move elsewhere.

Kilmarnock look set to finalise their loan move for youngster Declan Glass, giving him more first team experience as the Ayrshire side look to mount a Championship title challenge.

Elsewhere, Flo Hoti is attracting interest from Dunfermline, while Kai Fotheringham could be returning from Raith Rovers and heading north to Cove Rangers.

