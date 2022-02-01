Deadline day ‘paperwork delay’ denies Max Biamou late Dundee United exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United forward Max Biamou was denied a late deadline day move to England after a delay in paper work, according to reports.

The 31-year-old joined the Tannadice side in October after leaving Coventry City in the summer.

The Frenchman has not started a game for Tam Courts’ side and has been limited to just three cameo appearances totalling 55 minutes.

According to the Daily Record, Biamou was set for the exit door but for a delay in paper work.

The unnamed English side failed to get their end of the process registered before last night’s transfer deadline.

It means the forward will now likely see out the rest of the season at United, unless he has his contract terminated or is loaned out to a lower league club in Scotland.

Other moves

The deadline for lower league clubs to make loan moves has been extended to February 28.

While Biamou may not be departing any time soon, fellow United team mates may be on the move elsewhere.

Kilmarnock look set to finalise their loan move for youngster Declan Glass, giving him more first team experience as the Ayrshire side look to mount a Championship title challenge.

Elsewhere, Flo Hoti is attracting interest from Dunfermline, while Kai Fotheringham could be returning from Raith Rovers and heading north to Cove Rangers.