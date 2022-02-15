Perth prison officer knocked unconscious during C-Hall rammy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Perth prison officer knocked unconscious during C-Hall rammy

By Jamie Buchan
February 15 2022, 7.00am
Prisoner slashed inmate Perth

A Perth prison officer was knocked unconscious during a flare-up between two inmates.

Keith MacKessack was left scarred for life after being thrown to the floor by violent con Steven Ross.

The guard blacked out for several seconds, while colleagues restrained his attacker.

Ross, 32, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the assault in the prison’s C-Hall on March 15, 2019.

The court heard the incident began with a dispute between Ross and his cellmate Jack Elms.

Inmates ‘needed to be separated’

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said Ross had a history of violent offending.

“The accused was a convicted prisoner within HMP Perth, serving a sentence of two years and nine months,” he said.

HMP Perth

“At about 11.05am, prison officer Grant Hamilton was informed that a cell intercom had been activated by the occupants of cell C1-13.

“One of the occupants stated that they needed to be separated, as both were going to start fighting soon.”

Mr Hamilton went to the cell and unlocked the door.

“He saw the accused and another prisoner Jack Elms,” said Mr Sweeney.

“Mr Elms said he needed to get out of the cell. At this time, he then punched the accused to the face.

“Mr Hamilton then took a hold of prisoner Elms and pulled him out of the cell, in an attempt to defuse the situation.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“At that point, prison officer Keith MacKessack came running down the landing to assist Mr Hamilton.

“As he approached, the accused grabbed Mr MacKessack and threw him to the floor.

“This caused his head to hit the ground, knocking him unconscious for a short time.”

Mr Sweeney said: “Other prison officers then attended and helped to restrain the accused.”

The court heard that Mr MacKessack was left with a 5cm laceration to the back of his head. “This has resulted in a scar,” said Mr Sweeney.

Time to stop ‘raging against the machine’

Ross, of Lomond Court, Alloa, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr MacKessack to his injyr and severe injury by seizing him by the body and throwing him to the ground, causing him to strike his head, rendering him unconscious.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a second charge of assaulting Mr Hamilton.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until March 14 for background reports.

Ross was jailed in February 2021 for spitting in a police officer’s face.

He has previously served time for dangerous driving.

At a court appearance in 2017, his solicitor Paul Sweeney said: “He has had an issue with police since growing up, and one would advice him it’s time to stop raging against the machine as far as that is concerned.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]