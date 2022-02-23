Wednesday court round-up — Pizza shovel and shop rammy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday court round-up — Pizza shovel and shop rammy

By Crime and Courts Team
February 23 2022, 7.00pm Updated: February 23 2022, 7.36pm
The midweek round-up.

Guilty of Glenrothes shop aggression

A 38-year-old man has been found guilty of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in a Glenrothes shop.

Greg Martin, of Links Street in Kirkcaldy, threw items at Star News shopkeeper Tahir Mukhtar and pushed over tills several times during the incident on September 28, 2019.

A trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard from Mr Mukhtar that Martin entered the shop with another woman that evening.

He then confronted her about shoplifting and she returned some condensed milk and coffee.

Mr Mukhtar then accused Martin of stealing biscuits.

The shopkeeper, who has run Star News for 20 years, said he asked Martin to leave and another customer who entered the shop did the same.

He said that Martin then became aggressive.

Mr Mukhtar stated Martin managed to move the bolted-down till onto the floor, damaging the counter and causing £400 of damage.

Greg Martin. Star News in Glenrothes.
Greg Martin left the shopkeeper terrified at Star News in Glenrothes.

The scratch card dispenser and a PayPoint terminal were also brought down and damaged by Martin, he said.

Mr Mukhtar had also claimed he could see Martin holding a knife with a four-inch blade in his right hand as he threw crisps and sweets at him with his left hand.

A charge alleging Martin was in possession of a knife was dropped.

Following the verdict on Wednesday, Sheriff Alison McKay said shop staff were left “frightened” by Martin’s behaviour.

She told the court: “While I accept he has been convicted of this lesser charge, his behaviour on this particular day was outrageous.”

The sheriff deferred sentence until March 23 for background reports and Martin’s bail was continued.

Cyclist death trial begins

The trial has started of Fife pensioner Adam Fernie, 80, accused of causing the death of 66-year-old cyclist Iain Anderson in 2019 by hitting him with a defective van. The first day heard from a bus driver who rushed to the cyclist’s aid. Fernie denies the charges and trial continues.

Iain Anderson died in the accident in rural Fife.
Iain Anderson died in the accident in rural Fife.

Door banger

A Dundee man has been fined after shouting and swearing while banging a door in the middle of the day.

Derek Lynch, 40, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in April of last year on Balmoral Avenue.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Lynch had banged on a woman’s door and she could not understand a word of what he was saying.

She became distressed by his actions and called the police.

Defence solicitor Mike Short, in mitigation for Lynch, said his client had issues with alcohol and was apologetic.

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Lynch £100, plus ordered him to pay a £10 victim surcharge.

Whatsapp excuse

Former Dundee bus driver Abdul Radwan said child abuse images found on his phone were sent to him by Whatsapp but he had no explanation why he had opened them more than once. He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Abdul Radwan
Adbul Radwan.

Pizza shovel

A 24-year-old Fife man slapped a takeaway worker in the face during a drunken attack.

Graham Maddock, of Ford Crescent in Thornton, admitted assaulting Ahmed Ishfak at the Kismat Fast Food Takeaway on April 19.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Robertson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Maddock entered the takeaway as staff were serving another customer and Maddock called one employee “ignorant” before being told to wait his turn.

Maddock was then asked three times by Mr Ishfak what he wanted to order but he did not answer.

Mr Robertson said: “The accused jumped on to the counter with both hands without warning and slapped (Ahmed Ishfak) twice on the face and thereafter made him step back and pick up a pizza shovel, as he was alarmed about what the accused might do next.”

Police were called and Maddock was later arrested and charged.

Defence lawyer David Cranston said his client had frequented the takeaway for a number of years and got on with staff and even helped out with deliveries there in the past.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki told Maddock: “I understand you were intoxicated but that must have been a horrible ordeal for the person you assaulted while working.

“I note you are remorseful and have taken steps to address addiction to alcohol and that’s why there’s an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Labaki sentenced Maddock to 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months.

