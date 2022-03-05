‘Is it illegal?’ — We continue answering the top-Googled legal searches…

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A study has shown the UK’s most Googled legal questions.

On Friday, we answered the top five, according to the results of the research.

It analysed Google search data for queries containing the word “illegal” to reveal the most common legal questions Brits want answered.

Today, we answer the remainder of the top 10 from the probe commissioned by legal education firm BARBRI.

6. What is illegal to watch on the internet?

1,800 searches per month

This search is particularly broad as it is against the law to watch all manner of videos online.

The Digital Economy Act 2017 means people can face ten-year prison sentences for illegally streaming copyrighted content.

Trading Standards Scotland says this relatively new legislation will most likely target individuals and groups making a business out of selling illegal content, for example those selling illicit Fire Sticks and Kodi Boxes – known as internet protocol television (IPTV).

Trading Standards say an increasing number of IPTV systems are being sold to pub landlords to allow them to show live sport without paying subscription charges.

Landlords convicted could face fines of over £20,000.

Police Scotland and the Federation against Copyright Theft (FACT) say they are also waging war on the hosts of illicit “Torrent” websites that enable users to download movies, games, Ebooks and music.

In early 2016, three major websites hosted in addresses around Edinburgh, Kilmarnock and Falkirk were taken down, representing the first Scottish sites of their type.

Downloading torrent files is a breach of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 and carries with it a possible prison sentence.

“Indecent” and “extreme” content

Of course, this question could be in reference to a much seedier side of what’s available on the internet.

The Civic Government (Scotland) Act covers the issue of indecent images of children.

It is an offence to take, make, possess, publish or distribute any indecent image or pseudo-image of anybody under the age of 18.

Downloading such files from the internet would create a copy and is considered taking or making the files.

Pseudo-photographs are defined as “images, whether produced by computer-graphics or otherwise howsoever, which appears to be a photograph.”

Breaching this law carries with it a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The act also covers “extreme pornography” which has a more broad spectrum including portrayals of taking or threatening life or severe injury, rape or similar, necrophilia or bestiality.

Should such files be extracted from a classified film, they are not considered extreme, unless assumed to have been extracted from the work solely or principally for the purpose of sexual arousal.

Possessing, making or taking such images could also result in a prison sentence.

7. Is pepper spray illegal?

1,600 searches per month

Yes.

Carrying pepper spray, tear gas or any other incapacitant gas is a breach of the Firearms Act 1968.

This act, along with banning air rifles to rocket launchers, bans the possession of any weapon “designed or adapted for the discharge of any noxious liquid, gas or other thing.”

Police Scotland authorise their officers to use handheld cannisters of Pelargonic Acid Vanillylamide – better known as PAVA spray.

The 0.3% solution is deemed an irritant which causes “severe pain” to the eyes.

Police say “its use must be lawful in all the circumstances.”

8. Is it illegal to quit a job without notice?

1,500 searches per month

Quitting your job on the spot isn’t a criminal offence but depending on the circumstances, you could face civil action.

If you’ve been in your job for more than one month, you must give at least one week’s notice, although your contract may specify this isn’t enough.

Citizen’s Advice Bureau Scotland say if your employer has to pay to cover your notice period, that cost could fall on your head.

The charity said: “For example, if they’d need to get expensive agency staff to replace you at short notice, they could take you to court.

“If you leave early, your employer still has to pay you for work you’ve done.”

9. Are electric scooters illegal?

1,500 searches per month

Private use of e-scooters in public in Scotland is not legal.

In December 2020, Police Scotland urged people to get to grips with the law before buying e-scooters as Christmas presents.

A spokesperson said: “While e-scooters are legally available to purchase, it is currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK.

“This includes roads, pavements, parks, town centres or promenades.

“The only place a privately owned e-scooter can be used is on private land with the agreement of the land owner.”

E-scooters are currently classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) so they are treated as motor vehicles and are subject to the same legal requirements as any other motor vehicle, requiring insurance, a valid driving licence, and compliance with various construction and use requirements.

10. Is suicide illegal?

1,400 searches per month

No.

It has never been an offence in Scotland to “commit” suicide but the act was only decriminalised in England and Wales in 1961.

The term “commit” suicide is no longer used as it is not a crime.

Furthermore, there is no specific crime of assisting a suicide in Scotland.

Nonetheless, charity Dignity in Dying stress it is possible helping a person to die could lead to prosecution for murder, culpable homicide or culpable and reckless conduct.

There are no modern cases of helping someone take their own life being prosecuted.

Support is available for free for anyone who is thinking about suicide from Samaritans and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)