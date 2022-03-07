Dundee driving ‘geek’ disqualified after city centre speeding offence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man described as a car “geek” has been banned from driving after being caught speeding on a busy stretch of city carriageway.

John James Low was caught by police travelling at high speed in his Vauxhall on East Dock Street in January 2020.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he had other people in the car at the time.

The court was told Low, 23, was a car enthusiast but has since given up driving.

Defence solicitor Carolyn Leckie said it would be wrong to describe him as a “boy racer” as he is more of a “nerd” or a “geek”.

‘More of a geek or a nerd’

She said: “Speed is a main issue here but he is not someone who generally is a ‘boy racer’.

“He does have a keen interest in cars but he is not fascinated with them because of speed.

“He is more of a geek, or nerd.

“His parents see this as more of a one-off.

“He has had a licence since he was 17 with no points over a four-year period.

“He did have a number of friends in the car at the time, who were egging him on and he accepts he was the one responsible as the driver.

“He does not wish to come before the courts ever again.

“He still likes cars but he is not driving.

“He describes himself as ‘stupid’ over the matter.

“He has no record. He can afford to pay a fine at a rate of £300 per month, due to his job in financial services.”

Disqualified and fined

Low, of Wellburn Street, admitted careless driving, by driving at excessive speeds for the road and conditions on East Dock Street, on January 18, 2020.

He no longer has the vehicle, as a result of an increase in insurance costs.

Disqualifying Low for five months, Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “I have to balance a number of factors when sentencing something like this.

“I can take into account your clean record.

“But I must also take into account sentencing actions which act as a deterrent to others.”

Low was also fined £600.