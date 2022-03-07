Dundee driving ‘geek’ disqualified after city centre speeding offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee driving ‘geek’ disqualified after city centre speeding offence

By Paul Malik
March 7 2022, 9.30am Updated: March 7 2022, 10.16am
East Dock Street
Low was caught speeding on East Dock Street.

A Dundee man described as a car “geek” has been banned from driving after being caught speeding on a busy stretch of city carriageway.

John James Low was caught by police travelling at high speed in his Vauxhall on East Dock Street in January 2020.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he had other people in the car at the time.

The court was told Low, 23, was a car enthusiast but has since given up driving.

Defence solicitor Carolyn Leckie said it would be wrong to describe him as a “boy racer” as he is more of a “nerd” or a “geek”.

‘More of a geek or a nerd’

She said: “Speed is a main issue here but he is not someone who generally is a ‘boy racer’.

“He does have a keen interest in cars but he is not fascinated with them because of speed.

“He is more of a geek, or nerd.

“His parents see this as more of a one-off.

“He has had a licence since he was 17 with no points over a four-year period.

“He did have a number of friends in the car at the time, who were egging him on and he accepts he was the one responsible as the driver.

“He does not wish to come before the courts ever again.

“He still likes cars but he is not driving.

“He describes himself as ‘stupid’ over the matter.

“He has no record. He can afford to pay a fine at a rate of £300 per month, due to his job in financial services.”

Disqualified and fined

Low, of Wellburn Street, admitted careless driving, by driving at excessive speeds for the road and conditions on East Dock Street, on January 18, 2020.

He no longer has the vehicle, as a result of an increase in insurance costs.

Disqualifying Low for five months, Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “I have to balance a number of factors when sentencing something like this.

“I can take into account your clean record.

“But I must also take into account sentencing actions which act as a deterrent to others.”

Low was also fined £600.

