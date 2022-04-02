Supervision for Fife man who called nephew a ‘black monkey’ during row with wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Supervision for Fife man who called nephew a ‘black monkey’ during row with wife

By Jamie McKenzie
April 2 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 2 2022, 8.34am
Robert Cull
Robert Cull appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A Fife man who called his Zimbabwean nephew a “black monkey” has been placed on supervision.

Robert Cull was found guilty after trial of acting in a racially aggravated manner which  caused distress or alarm to his wife, Perpetua, and her nephew, Humphrey Nyoka, in Methil’s Kirkland Walk on June 4 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously that Mr Nyoka took his aunt’s side when he stumbled upon her having a heated conversation with Cull at their home over the breakdown of their 14 year marriage.

Cull was taken aback by Mr Nyoka jumping to his wife’s defence and swore at him, before calling him a “black monkey”.

Retired Cull, 70, told the court he had called his nephew a “flying monkey” because he was interfering in what he thought was non of his business.

Cull’s defence lawyer Lynn Herbert said during the trial that her client used the term “for somebody who is orchestrating a smear campaign” and likened it to the Scots word “sleekit”.

But Sheriff Alison Michie rejected Cull’s claim and convicted him of acting in a racially aggravated manner which caused alarm or distress to his ex wife and her nephew.

The sheriff judged Cull did shout, swear and utter a racist remark and that he refused to allow entry to his home and slammed a door. The offence was aggravated by involving abuse of his partner or ex partner.

The court also heard that Cull already has a previous conviction for a domestic offence.

Rehabilitation

On Thursday, Cull appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing and was made subject to a community payback order by Sheriff Michie.

The sheriff told him: “I’m going to impose a requirement as part of the order that you attend for supervision for 12 months.

“During this period you will be required to attend at appointments with members of the criminal justice social work department team.”

The purpose of this is to enhance his rehabilitation and stop future offending.

The court also heard that Cull maintains his innocence but accepts the conviction and the need to move on from it.

