Fife man who sexually assaulted five women at party narrowly avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Fife man who sexually assaulted five women at party narrowly avoids prison

By Jamie McKenzie
May 11 2022, 6.59am Updated: May 11 2022, 10.16am
Jamie Downie stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Jamie Downie stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife man who sexually assaulted five women at a party – and attacked two men who challenged him – has avoided being sent to prison.

Drunken Jamie Downie, 31, was convicted of a string of assaults and sexual assaults which took place at The Phoenix Pub in Glenrothes.

In total, he was convicted of striking five women on the buttocks with his hand after a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month.

The waste disposal firm boss also admitted injuring two men during his dancefloor rampage – which only lasted a matter of minutes – on October 23 last year.

He appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff considered prison

Sheriff James MacDonald described his offending as a “course of conduct” which had ruined everyone’s evening.

The sheriff told him: “These assaults took place over a very short period of time.

“I understand your position is you have no recollection.

“We can simply see from CCTV you appear to be substantially intoxicated… but equally you must accept responsibility for your conduct.

“I’m not sure which aspects of this incident are worse, whether it’s the violence when being challenged… or the sexual element in the earlier stages, all of which was uninvited and ended up being something downright unwelcome to those present at the establishment.”

The assaults happened in The Phoenix in Glenrothes.
The assaults happened in The Phoenix in Glenrothes.

Sheriff MacDonald said the totality of Downie’s offending took him “well over the custody threshold” and he was fortunate not to have been standing trial before a jury.

The sheriff said Downie’s criminal record showed offending from some time ago and if the nightclub assaults had been more recent he would, “without hesitation”, have sent him to prison.

The sheriff instead sentenced Downie to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work within a year and placed him on a supervision order for 18 months.

Downie was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 18 months.

Struck five women and two men

CCTV captured the drunken attacks on the dancefloor of The Phoenix pub in Glenrothes’ Carrick Gate in October last year.

Shortly before midnight, Downie, of Meldrum Road in Kirkcaldy, began to assault people.

He had denied striking five women on the buttocks with his hand but admitted striking the two men – Alistair Donald by punching him on the head and body and Jamie Carscadden by punching him on the head.

Both men were left injured as a result.

None of the female victims can be identified for legal reasons.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said: “He continued his behaviour and made things far worse than they already were.”

The solicitor said his client’s position is that he viewed it as a joke at the time but accepts full responsibility and expresses remorse for his actions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]