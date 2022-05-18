Wednesday court round-up — Playpark rant and pub pills pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Playpark rant and pub pills pain

By Crime and Courts Team
May 18 2022, 7.30pm
Court-round-up graphic

Two people from Buckhaven have admitted extorting hundreds of pounds out of a Fife man.

Drew Clark and Kelly Collins appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit extorting the man, whose identity is protected by an anonymity order.

Over almost three weeks in December 2020, 28-year-old Clark extorted the man for cash by making telephone calls and sending him messages.

Clark pretended he would delete naked photographs of the man in exchange for payments of money.

He also threatened to disclose the man’s personal details, as well as to attending his home address.

35-year-old Collins admitted doing the same to the man – but from July until December.

Clark was able to extort £600 from the man and Collins took £1,550 from him.

Fiscal depute Claire Bremner said: “On the face of it, this is a fairly straightforward and rather unpleasant extortion.”

Collins was released on bail but Clark was remanded in custody by Sheriff Alastair Brown.

Both, of Victoria Road in Buckhaven, will be sentenced on June 6.

Double dangerous driver

Dangerous driver Jack Ferguson injured friends when he flipped his car on the outskirts of Perth. It was one of a pair of offences the 21-year-old admitted at Perth Sheriff Court.

Jack Ferguson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Pub pill pain

A Dundee man caught with almost £500 of street Valium claimed he had bought the tablets after struggling to get a GP appointment.

Kenneth Shannon, 58, admitted having the controlled, class C drug etizolam following a police raid at an address in Forfar’s Queen Street in March last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Shannon had injured himself during lockdown, making it difficult for him to work.

He had gone to a pub and was offered tablets for the pain, after complaining about being unable to get a GP appointment.

The court heard he was caught in possession of 483 tablets, worth £1 per pill.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa, in mitigation for Shannon, said: “He paid less than that for them, as he bought them in bulk.

“He injured his arm in lockdown. He mentioned this in a bar where he was given a few tablets, which helped.

“He told them he had been having getting a GP appointment and that he would buy these tablets.

“He admitted at the earliest opportunity the tablets were his.”

He was fined £210 by Sheriff Paul Brown.

Co-accused, Douglas Byres, pled not guilty to the charge, which was accepted by the Crown.

Break-in bench bam

Fed-up bosses at a beleaguered Perth restaurant joked about installing “armed security” after would-be thief Richard Jordan tried to smash his way in using a bench. Watch CCTV of the attempt here.

Richard Jordan, Willows.
Richard Jordan at Willows, Perth.

Playpark rant

A Bridge of Earn man who shouted vile abuse at children at a local playpark has been placed on curfew.

Duncan McPhee was warned earlier this year he could be sent back to jail for his rant at the Balmanno recreational park.

He called youngsters “mongos” and “a bunch of retards” and told one boy: “Your dad’s a f***ing w***er.”

McPhee, who was previously jailed for defrauding two pensioners over shoddy roof repairs, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously admitted behaving in a threatening manner, likely to cause, fear or alarm on July 1, last year.

The 35-year-old, of Smillie Place, also admitted assaulting a woman at a birthday party.

At the last hearing in February, a sheriff told McPhee tod “get his affairs in order” because a prison sentence was “a very real possibility.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry instead opted to place McPhee on a restriction of liberty order as a direct alternative to jail.

McPhee must stay home between 7pm and 7am for 10 months.

Solicitor Billy Somerville told the court his client had taken too much alcohol when he visited the park.

Three-hour attack

Fife man’s Samuel McCluskey’s three-hour attack left a friend needing a titanium plate in his jaw. Barefooted McCluskey was eventually caught during a rampage when he slipped on grass while chasing a dogwalker after threatening to steal her pet.

Samuel McCluskey was jailed for four and a half years.
Samuel McCluskey was jailed for four and a half years at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sniffer dog

A Fife woman who was trying to smuggle hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis resin onto HMP Perth was foiled by sniffer dogs.

Charmaine Knowles appeared At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

The 21-year-old, of Lawson Street in Kirkcaldy, attempted to enter the Edinburgh Road jail on April 30 last year with £255 of illicit resin.

She made her way beyond the barrier at reception, into the sterile area, when sniffer dogs signalled she should be searched.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence until August 24.

In case you missed it...

Man accused of killing businessman with shotgun on Perthshire estate

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]