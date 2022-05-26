Pensioner caught performing sex act on popular St Andrews golf course

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife pensioner has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after admitting carrying out a sex act on a busy St Andrews golf course.

Derek Holliday was caught masturbating at the side of one of the greens on the Eden course in July last year.

After being caught, he told police if he realised anyone would see what he was up to, “I wouldn’t have done it”.

The 70-year-old was also found naked at a bird hide near Morton Loch in Tayport days before the country went into the first Covid lockdown.

‘I didn’t know anyone was watching’

On July 20 2021 he was caught carrying out a sex act on himself at the golf course.

Depute fiscal Emma Farmer told Dundee Sheriff Court: “It was around 3.35pm when witnesses were on the golf course.

“They approached one of the holes, the accused was observed to be naked and masturbating beside a hide adjacent to the course.

“Police were contacted. At about 4.37pm officers attended.

“The accused’s vehicle registration number was provided to the police, they located the vehicle, stopped it and charged the accused.

“He replied he was hoping to ‘get home’ as he had medication there.

“His reply to caution and charge was: ‘I didn’t know anyone was watching me, otherwise I would not have done it’.”

Holliday, of Abbotsford Court, Glenrothes, pled guilty to intentionally engaging in a sex act – masturbating in a public place – at Eden Golf Course, St Andrews.

‘Don’t come in, I’m naked’

Holliday had already been caught in a compromising position in Fife the year before.

Ms Farmer said: “The witness was walking her dog at around 7.30pm close to a bird hide.

“She overheard the accused shout: ‘Don’t come in, I’m naked’.

“He asked if she had a key for the hide, she asked if he required assistance.

“He said no, but asked if she ‘wanted to come in’.

“After 11pm the same day police attended.

“They led the accused back to his car and no further action was taken at the time.”

Holliday admitted a charge of public indecency at Morton Loch, Tayport on March 14 2020.

He will return to court on June 28 for sentencing, with Sheriff John Rafferty placing him on the Sex Offenders Register in the meantime.