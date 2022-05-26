Pensioner caught performing sex act on popular St Andrews golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pensioner caught performing sex act on popular St Andrews golf course

By Paul Malik
May 26 2022, 10.26am
Holliday was caught pleasuring himself on a Fife golf course.

A Fife pensioner has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after admitting carrying out a sex act on a busy St Andrews golf course.

Derek Holliday was caught masturbating at the side of one of the greens on the Eden course in July last year.

After being caught, he told police if he realised anyone would see what he was up to, “I wouldn’t have done it”.

The 70-year-old was also found naked at a bird hide near Morton Loch in Tayport days before the country went into the first Covid lockdown.

‘I didn’t know anyone was watching’

On July 20 2021 he was caught carrying out a sex act on himself at the golf course.

Depute fiscal Emma Farmer told Dundee Sheriff Court: “It was around 3.35pm when witnesses were on the golf course.

“They approached one of the holes, the accused was observed to be naked and masturbating beside a hide adjacent to the course.

“Police were contacted. At about 4.37pm officers attended.

“The accused’s vehicle registration number was provided to the police, they located the vehicle, stopped it and charged the accused.

“He replied he was hoping to ‘get home’ as he had medication there.

“His reply to caution and charge was: ‘I didn’t know anyone was watching me, otherwise I would not have done it’.”

Holliday, of Abbotsford Court, Glenrothes, pled guilty to intentionally engaging in a sex act – masturbating in a public place – at Eden Golf Course, St Andrews.

‘Don’t come in, I’m naked’

Holliday had already been caught in a compromising position in Fife the year before.

Ms Farmer said: “The witness was walking her dog at around 7.30pm close to a bird hide.

“She overheard the accused shout: ‘Don’t come in, I’m naked’.

“He asked if she had a key for the hide, she asked if he required assistance.

“He said no, but asked if she ‘wanted to come in’.

“After 11pm the same day police attended.

“They led the accused back to his car and no further action was taken at the time.”

Holliday admitted a charge of public indecency at Morton Loch, Tayport on March 14 2020.

He will return to court on June 28 for sentencing, with Sheriff John Rafferty placing him on the Sex Offenders Register in the meantime.

