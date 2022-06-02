Masked Kirkcaldy woman robbed Esso petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Masked Kirkcaldy woman robbed Esso petrol station

By Jamie McKenzie
June 2 2022, 8.00am
Karen Struthers robbed an employee at the Esso station in Kirkcaldy.
A masked Kirkcaldy woman robbed a petrol station but was caught by police a short time later at the town’s train station.

Karen Struthers entered the Esso garage in the town’s Abbotshall Road and went behind the counter, before demanding cash and claiming she had a weapon to a member of staff.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the worker was finishing transferring money into a safe at around 5.20am on December 22 2020 and had left £150 in the till.

Procurator fiscal depute Jamie Hilland told the court: “The accused had her hood up and was wearing a bobble hat with two eye holes cut in it, which was pulled down, obscuring her face.

“She stood close and said: ‘Give me all the notes, I have a weapon’.”

The fiscal depute said Struthers was reaching out with a plastic bag in her left hand and had her right hand in her pocket.

‘I’m in a bad place the now’

Mr Hilland said the employee felt “scared and panicked” and opened the till and removed £105 in notes and dropped them into the bag.

The fiscal depute said Struthers then walked out quickly and went in the direction of Kirkcaldy train station.

The Esso station in Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy.

The employee triggered the alarm button before calling the police.

Struthers, 48, was traced by officers at the railway station.

The court heard she tried to run off but was stopped very shortly afterwards.

The fiscal depute added: “She was detained and searched for a weapon but no weapon was recovered from her.

“On being detained her reply was: ‘I only have money, that’s all I have, don’t know why I done that. I’m in a bad place the now.'”

She was found to be holding the £105 in her right hand and police recovered the money before arresting and charging her.

Sentence deferred

Struthers pled guilty to making a demand for money, uttering a threatening remark and robbing the woman, then in the course of her employment, at the Esso Wemyssfield service station on December 22 2020.

The court heard Struthers, of Balfour Street in Kirkcaldy, had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Ian Anderson adjourned sentencing until June 30 for the production of background reports.

Struthers was released on bail.

