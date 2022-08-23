Drunken Fife ‘cannibal’ threatened to eat cop’s child and send her to the Taliban By Jamie McKenzie August 23 2022, 2.00pm Updated: August 23 2022, 2.18pm John Steele appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Monifieth blackmailer snared by DNA on sinister note dodges prison sentence Gun-toting dealer jailed for road rage assault on Tayport cyclist Judge rejects Perth would-be killer's 'miscarriage of justice' claim One-shoe umbrella dancer who vandalised Dunfermline court 'may have been spiked' Thug attacked stranger in Perth city centre less than 24 hours after early release… Monday court round-up — Drink-drive nurse and Co-op commotion Fife OAP made sexual remarks and showed female taxi driver his rifles Caged Dundee sex fiend gets extra time for assault with sharpened toilet brush Neighbour-from-hell abused Alyth care home staff Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters More from The Courier Watchdog finds Dundee care home 'failed to value residents' dignity' The numbers behind Dunfermline's perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season Tayside period dignity officer row: Employment law experts deliver verdict on recruitment process Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival Car bursts into flames after crashing into Rosyth house 3D images reveal designs for Crieff cinema as full plans lodged