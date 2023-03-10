Montrose four cleared in Kane Hester ‘football betting scam’ trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Montrose four cleared in Kane Hester ‘football betting scam’ trial

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
March 10 2023, 3.52pm Updated: March 10 2023, 5.12pm
Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk

A group of Montrose men accused of a football spot-betting scam featuring former Arbroath striker Kane Hester have been cleared of all charges.

The four had been accused of conspiring to win thousands of pounds by betting the Elgin City striker would get a yellow card during a Betfred Cup match against Hibs.

Semi-professional star Hester, 27 – who also worked as an electrician and retained firefighter – was booked in the 29th minute of the 2-0 defeat on July 26 2019.

Although he told police he knew what his friends were apparently planning, he denied his foul was committed to fulfil the bets.

The aftermath of the tackle for which Hester was booked.

Top Scottish referee Willie Collum, who officiated the game at Borough Briggs in Elgin, said there was nothing to make him believe it was a deliberate attempt to have him flash the yellow card.

He said on reflection, the tackle on Hibs striker Florian Kamberi had actually merited a red card.

Cash and betting evidence

The trial at Dundee Sheriff Court saw police video in which Hester showed them cash he admitted had been handed over by his friends.

Officers seized a River Island bag, in cabinet drawer in his bedroom, containing  £2,400 cash in £50 notes.

Hester in action for Elgin City.

He told police: “My friends told me they were going to put a bet on me to score or be carded.

“They told me before the game and said they would give me a bit of money.”

He added: “I picked up a card but when I was playing it wasn’t in my head to get one.

“I wasn’t thinking about anything other than the game.

“I hadn’t even decided whether I was actually going to do it.

“I’ve never gone out to get deliberately booked.”

The bets were placed by Brodie Myres on co-accused Findlay Soutar’s betting account.

Brodie Myres.

“Professional gambler” Myres said his own account had limits set on it due to his success against the bookies.

All acquitted

Prosecutors had alleged the group formed a fraudulent scheme to obtain money by placing bets Hester would “purposely commit a foul during the course of the match” and be booked at Borough Briggs Stadium in Elgin.

Findlay Soutar.

They were accused of receiving £17,333,32 in payments from Bet365 between July 20 and August 2 2019, £13,583.32 of which was unlawful winnings after five separate bets were placed.

The case against Hester, Myres, 29 and fourth accused Calvin Parrot, 27, was deemed not proven by the jury.

Calvin Parrot.

Soutar, 26, was formally acquitted by Sheriff Paul Brown before the jury left to carry out its deliberations.

The three remaining accused were visibly relieved as they left the dock on Friday afternoon, at the end of the week-long trial.

They made no comment as they left the building.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Courts

Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Friday court round-up — Sheriff's dilemma and chewing gum
Frederick Burge, 89, was found dead last month.
Dundee man accused of pensioner's murder has trial set
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Unrepentant domestic abuser jailed for assaults on pregnant partner
John Bassett appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man defends assault claiming victim was a 'robust lesbian'
Jason Forrest targeted his neighbour in Balunie Avenue.
Dundee thug assaulted 82-year-old neighbour during 'terrifying' robbery
Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Campbell said terrorism was considered in the early part of his investigation.
Senior officer considered - and discounted - terrorism link to Sheku Bayoh death
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
'Professional gambler' from Montrose denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians – and fossilised fish
3
Ewan Mitchell, farmer and agricultural contractor, who was born in Perth but lived near Dunfermline.
Fife farm worker Ewan Mitchell gets fitting send off as his tractor leads funeral…
4
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
5
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
6
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion

More from The Courier

Kane Ritchie-Hosler ws given a great reception by the Pars fans. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on how the ref 'helped' Dunfermline fans show their appreciation with that…
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has had his players' backs in recent weeks. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: 'Smart' Gary Bowyer has taken pressure off Dundee stars' shoulders and onto…
Rory Bremner will be playing it for laughs when I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue arrives in Perth and Dundee.
Inspired nonsense? I'm sorry, I haven't a clue
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon takes SNP flak and Lib Dems meet in…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Campaigners against plans for a proposed crematorium in Duntrune, north of Dundee, hope Angus Council will reject the application on Tuesday. Image: Paul Reid/DCT Media
Campaigner hopes Angus Council will refuse crematorium appeal
Army Major Joe Dickens from Inverkeithing says he owes his life to emergency services after he fell while climbing in Glen Clova. Image: Joe Dickens
Fife army major left in coma for 12 days after accident on Angus hills

Editor's Picks

Most Commented