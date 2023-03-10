The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After 18 months in an Airstream pizza truck, The Oven has moved into a permanent pizzeria in Methil. To celebrate, there will be free pizza on offer on Saturday.

From a Leven food truck that could be mistaken for a space ship, Dillon Mcewen, Andrea Mcewen and Marc Wheelen have served up log-fired pizzas since September 2021.

But The Oven Airstream became so popular, the business owners needed bigger premises to operate from.

For the past six months Dillon, his mum Andrea and his cousin Marc have been renovating 205 Wellesley Road, the former Well Stuffed sandwich shop.

“We didn’t plan the pizzeria from the start, but we’ve outgrown the airstream as a business,” says Dillon.

“We thought, well, why don’t we get a shop, and it progressed from there.”

Free slices for opening celebrations

The pizzeria is already open for deliveries, but the real celebrations start Saturday March 11 between 3pm and 7pm.

Those signing up to The Oven’s loyalty scheme will be awarded with free pizza slices to mark the opening.

The trio and their families have had all hands on deck to get the pizzeria ready for opening. A huge pizza oven has been fitted and a neon sign lights up the shop.

Six stools will make up a small seating area within The Oven for guests to relax with a slice or five. It has also got a new coffee machine that will be up and running within a few weeks.

Dillon says: “It’s exciting to be in a bigger space, working together and giving people good pizza.

“We can’t wait for Saturday, seeing a lot of happy people eating free pizza. I’m looking forward to it.”

The new pizzeria will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, offering deliveries and takeaways.

What’s on The Oven’s menu?

The menu featuring a range of 12-inch pizzas will largely be staying the same, with classics such as Margherita, meat feast, pepperoni and buffalo mozzarella.

There is also a range of fries on offer, including regular, sweet potato, chips and cheese, chilli mince loaded fries with onion, cheese and sour cream, and seasoned fries of either Cajun, salt and pepper, or signature seasoning.

Plus other sides like mac and cheese, buffalo mozzarella salad and garlic bread. It will also have nine flavours of Janettas ice cream available for those with a sweet tooth.

Now that The Oven has a new home, the airstream it’s grown out of also needs a new purpose.

Dillon says: “We’re unsure what to do with the airstream still.

“We’re trying to find a place, like a pub or a venue that’s got a kitchen area along with water and electricity, because we need to do everything on site. We can’t transport stuff back and forth.

“We need to make it easy for ourselves, so we’re trying to look for a location, but we’re unsure where yet.”