The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening

By Maria Gran
March 10 2023, 5.00pm
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

After 18 months in an Airstream pizza truck, The Oven has moved into a permanent pizzeria in Methil. To celebrate, there will be free pizza on offer on Saturday.

From a Leven food truck that could be mistaken for a space ship, Dillon Mcewen, Andrea Mcewen and Marc Wheelen have served up log-fired pizzas since September 2021.

But The Oven Airstream became so popular, the business owners needed bigger premises to operate from.

For the past six months Dillon, his mum Andrea and his cousin Marc have been renovating 205 Wellesley Road, the former Well Stuffed sandwich shop.

A huge pizza oven is ready for The Oven’s opening weekend in Methil. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We didn’t plan the pizzeria from the start, but we’ve outgrown the airstream as a business,” says Dillon.

“We thought, well, why don’t we get a shop, and it progressed from there.”

Free slices for opening celebrations

The pizzeria is already open for deliveries, but the real celebrations start Saturday March 11 between 3pm and 7pm.

Those signing up to The Oven’s loyalty scheme will be awarded with free pizza slices to mark the opening.

Dillon, Andrea and Marc are ready to give away delicious slices of pizza on Saturday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The trio and their families have had all hands on deck to get the pizzeria ready for opening. A huge pizza oven has been fitted and a neon sign lights up the shop.

Six stools will make up a small seating area within The Oven for guests to relax with a slice or five. It has also got a new coffee machine that will be up and running within a few weeks.

Dillon says: “It’s exciting to be in a bigger space, working together and giving people good pizza.

“We can’t wait for Saturday, seeing a lot of happy people eating free pizza. I’m looking forward to it.”

The tried and tested menu from the airstream is carried over to The Oven pizzeria. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The new pizzeria will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, offering deliveries and takeaways.

What’s on The Oven’s menu?

The menu featuring a range of 12-inch pizzas will largely be staying the same, with classics such as Margherita, meat feast, pepperoni and buffalo mozzarella.

There is also a range of fries on offer, including regular, sweet potato, chips and cheese, chilli mince loaded fries with onion, cheese and sour cream, and seasoned fries of either Cajun, salt and pepper, or signature seasoning.

Plus other sides like mac and cheese, buffalo mozzarella salad and garlic bread. It will also have nine flavours of Janettas ice cream available for those with a sweet tooth.

The owners are on the hunt for staff to join them at The Oven. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Now that The Oven has a new home, the airstream it’s grown out of also needs a new purpose.

Dillon says: “We’re unsure what to do with the airstream still.

“We’re trying to find a place, like a pub or a venue that’s got a kitchen area along with water and electricity, because we need to do everything on site. We can’t transport stuff back and forth.

“We need to make it easy for ourselves, so we’re trying to look for a location, but we’re unsure where yet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, March 4 Picture shows; Irn-Bru chicken. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Scott Baptie Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Add fizz to your meal with this Irn Bru chicken recipe
Mother and daughter celebrating Mother's Day with flowers and a gift.
Workshops, afternoon tea, fizz and more: 4 ideas for Mother's Day
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Scotch lamb naan pizzas make for a perfect midweek meal. Image: Make it Scotch
Midweek meal: Scotch lamb naan pizza is the mash-up menu you need right now
H250 1983-02-02 Coca-Cola Bottling Plant ?DCT 2 Febraury 1983 The Coca-Cola bottling plant in Clepington Road Dundee, which is set to close. [Exterior of the building, showing lots of cars parked outside on the street]. Featured L/ED 03/02/83
The Coca-Cola bottling plant was the Real Thing for Dundee's youngsters
Anya Sturrock
How 20-year-old Anya Sturrock from Angus became one of the best piemakers in the…
Founders and organisers Justine Hazlehurst and Karen Somerville. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Huge success for Fife Whisky Festival after nearly 800 festivalgoers descend on Cupar's Corn…
Montrose Community Hub staff Heather Paterson, Alex Edwards, Helen Mearns and Terry Hadden. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus youth cafe is feeding more than 100 youngsters a week - how funding…
Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians – and fossilised fish
3
Ewan Mitchell, farmer and agricultural contractor, who was born in Perth but lived near Dunfermline.
Fife farm worker Ewan Mitchell gets fitting send off as his tractor leads funeral…
4
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
5
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
6
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion

More from The Courier

Kane Ritchie-Hosler ws given a great reception by the Pars fans. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on how the ref 'helped' Dunfermline fans show their appreciation with that…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sheriff's dilemma and chewing gum
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has had his players' backs in recent weeks. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: 'Smart' Gary Bowyer has taken pressure off Dundee stars' shoulders and onto…
Rory Bremner will be playing it for laughs when I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue arrives in Perth and Dundee.
Inspired nonsense? I'm sorry, I haven't a clue
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon takes SNP flak and Lib Dems meet in…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose four cleared in Kane Hester 'football betting scam' trial
Campaigners against plans for a proposed crematorium in Duntrune, north of Dundee, hope Angus Council will reject the application on Tuesday. Image: Paul Reid/DCT Media
Campaigner hopes Angus Council will refuse crematorium appeal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented