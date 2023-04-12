Courts Perth shopkeeper cleared of selling stolen goods following police raid on premises Officers swooped on second-hand store Trading Places and seized more than 100 suspect items believed to have been shoplifted from local outlets. By Jamie Buchan April 12 2023, 10.30am Share Perth shopkeeper cleared of selling stolen goods following police raid on premises Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4296856/perth-trading-places-stolen/ Copy Link Robert Shepherd went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]