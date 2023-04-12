Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew’s medals could fetch thousands at auction

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The two League Cup medals won by Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew are expected to fetch thousands of pounds at auction later this month.

The gold medals were presented to Pettigrew following United’s victories over Aberdeen in 1979 and rivals Dundee in 1980.

Pettigrew scored twice in the 3-0 replay win over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen that gave the Tangerines their first-ever major honour.

He was also instrumental as Jim McLean’s side retained the trophy against their fierce city rivals the following year.

The nine carat gold gongs, together with Pettigrew’s match-winning jersey from the 1979 final, form part of a wider collection from Pettigrew’s career that will lead McTear’s sale of sporting memorabilia in Glasgow on April 28.

The collection, which also includes Pettigrew’s jersey from his Scotland debut against Switzerland in 1976 and international caps, is estimated to fetch between £8,000 and 14,000 in total.

‘I rode my luck with one of the goals’

Pettigrew, 69, said: “The League Cup win against Aberdeen was fantastic as it was the first major piece of silverware won by Dundee United.

“We played really badly in the first leg but turned up for the replay. I managed to get two goals although I rode my luck with one of them.

“I took a swing and completely missed, but when I turned around the ball was still there. I took my chance and popped it in the back of the net.

“The final against Dundee in 1980 was a very sweet moment too. The conditions were terrible and we thought it wouldn’t go ahead because of the frost.

“We had a great game and there were quite a few celebrations that night.”

Pettigrew named Scotland’s top scorer twice

Born in 1953, Pettigrew starred for Motherwell before joining Dundee United.

He would later play for Greenock Morton, Hearts and Hamilton. Pettigrew was twice named Scotland’s top scorer.

Pettigrew also played five times for Scotland, winning each game and scoring two vital goals.

He added: “There is no doubt there are lots of great memories around all the medals and shirts I have, but I feel the time is right for them to be passed on and for another football fan to get some enjoyment from them.”

James Bruce of McTear’s said: “Willie Pettigrew is a giant of Scottish football who is quite rightly held in the highest regard at both Dundee United and Motherwell football clubs.

“His skill with a football was breathtaking, with both clubs recognising his incredible contributions with inductions into their respective halls of fame.

“This is a very impressive collection that tells a fascinating story of one of Scotland’s most prolific goal scorers, and I have no doubt there will be a lot of interest in the auction.”