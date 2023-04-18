Courts Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town A witness had to take evasive action after Lesley Barton’s car drifted into his path, Perth Sheriff Court heard. By Jamie Buchan April 18 2023, 6.00am Share Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4305916/wine-car-miss-auchterarder/ Copy Link Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]