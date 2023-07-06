REVEALED: How fake plumber ran Dundee brothels while conning the taxman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

REVEALED: How fake plumber ran Dundee brothels while conning the taxman

Eduard Stanciu posed as a plumber to claim back thousands in tax rebates, while running brothels in Dundee.

By Gordon Currie
Eduard Stanciu will be sentenced next month.
Eduard Stanciu will be sentenced next month.

A tax dodging pimp posed as a plumber to con HMRC into paying him nearly £10,000 while he was running a string of Romanian prostitutes across Dundee.

Eduard Stanciu filed a false claim to the taxman and was given a rebate of £9,840.56 while he was living off the immoral earnings of sex workers imported from his homeland.

Stanciu pled guilty to charges earlier this week and returned to court on Wednesday for his crimes to be outlined.

He had initially faced human trafficking charges and after a prepared narration was given, was freed on bail but warned to prepare for prison when he returns for sentencing to Dundee Sheriff Court.

Eduard Stanciu and Cristina Gaica
Eduard Stanciu and Cristina Gaica outside Dundee Sheriff Court earlier this week.

Co-accused Cristina Gaica, who admitted failing to appear in court after more serious charges against her were dropped, was admonished by Sheriff Paul Brown.

He allowed the mother-of-two to escape further punishment after being told she had spent a month in custody in Romania before being returned to Scotland to face justice.

Dundee brothels raided

The prostitution ring in Dundee was uncovered after police received a tip-off which led to raids on three properties in Blackness Road and Arklay Street in August 2019.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court Stanciu and Gaica were in a relationship and neither of them had any visible means of income while they were in Scotland.

He said police received a call from a male stating he had been at a brothel on two occasions and they visited two flats on Blackness Road.

“There were six Romanian females within flat A.

“They all confirmed they were not in any danger and were free to go about their business as they wished.

“They all admitted being involved in providing sexual services but denied it was a brothel.

Blackness Road, Dundee, sign
Flats in Blackness Road were raided.

“Flat B had one male (Stanciu) and three females (Gaica and two others).

“None admitted being sex workers.

“An operation was initiated to establish if there was evidence of trafficking, prostitution and associated money laundering offences.

“Stanciu was identified as a potential suspect.

“His two bank accounts showed a high cash turnover and a volume of transfers that were suspicious given his lack of declared income.

“A number of customers were identified as making payment for sexual services and they were all traced by the police.”

Tax con

The court was told Stanciu had spent more than £5,000 advertising the brothels on VivaStreet and had taken nearly £20,000 into his account from Gaica’s account.

Further financial probes were carried out and it came to light he had claimed to be a plumber so he could claim tax rebates while living off the prostitution profits.

The court heard he made no PAYE contributions at all but had managed to con the HMRC into paying him nearly £10,000 in rebates he was not owed.

Stanciu, 32, Dens Road, Dundee, admitted conning the taxman out of £9,840.56 in relation to claims over a three-year period.

He also admitted “living wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitution” relating to three flats in the city’s Blackness Road and Arklay Street.

Cristina Gaica
Cristina Gaica was found in one of the flats with her co-accused.

He admitted “knowingly” living off immoral earnings between September 28 2016 and August 23 2019.

A further three properties in Dundee and Kirkcaldy were removed from the original charge when Stanciu pled guilty.

Stanciu admitted that between January 5 and July 2 2019 he pretended to HMRC employees he had paid £9,794.60 tax on his income.

He claimed he had paid that tax during the financial years of 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2017/18 and as a result was entitled to a tax rebate.

He admitted, in reality, he had paid no tax and obtained £9,840.56 by fraud.

Co-accused

Co-accused Cristina Gaica, also of Dens Road, admitted failing to appear in court on November 24 2020, having been granted bail on 26 August 2019.

Both she, Stanciu, and a third accused, Octavian-Marian Poraditu, 33, from Kirkcaldy, were alleged to have been involved in transferring unknown sums of money out of Scotland and back to Romania.

It is alleged they were involved in human trafficking and made a bid to con the taxman out of a further £23,000 by the same fraudulent means.

Those charges were dropped by the Crown as part of a plea deal and at one stage , the case was delayed as the accused had fled back to Romania.

Sheriff Paul Brown continued Stanciu’s bail and deferred sentence upon him for the preparation of background reports until August.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Carnoustie banking hub has opened on the High Street. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Carnoustie banking hub: All you need to know as counter services come back to…
Beekeepers Zak Gainey and Fiona Lock let us check out their new hive and see what beekeeping is all about. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
WATCH: Beekeeping is not about you, say St Andrews bee society founders
Laura Fitzpatrick is exhibiting in Falkland. Image: Laura Fitzpatrick
Falkland exhibition: Covid-19 inspired Dundee-raised artist to paint nature
The penne arrabiata. Image: Morven McIntyre/DC Thomson.
Expect a cheap and cheerful dining experience at The Tipsy Goat during Dundee Restaurant…
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans from Dundee rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty
Jamie McGrath.
Violent domestic bully from Dundee trapped women and controlled their lives
The Piper Alpha oil rig burning following the catastrophe in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee helped families of Piper Alpha victims in a tale of two tragedies
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee council refuses to probe taxpayer losses for deal at centre of corruption probe
Mara Seaweed was founded by Fiona Houston. Image: Mara Seaweed.
'Considerable' interest in rescue bid for collapsed Fife firm
A sign for Craigie House Care Home in Crossgates.
Residents found underweight and left for 'unacceptable' lengths of time at Fife care home