Monday court round-up — Fife trio face assault and robbery charges

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Two men and one woman have appeared in court charged with three counts of assault and robbery following an incident in Cowdenbeath.

Kieran Donnelly, 39, Alexander Gaul, 33, and Katelynn Ellis, 25, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

They are each charged with assault to severe injury and robbery, assault to injury and robbery, and assault and robbery.

It follows a large emergency response in Cowdenbeath High Street on Saturday morning which resulted in the road being blocked off.

Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said they later stopped a vehicle in a Kirkcaldy’s Roomlin Gardens and were linking the two incidents.

Two people – a man and a woman in their 40s – were taken to hospital.

Alexander Gaul also faces a charge of assaulting or hindering police and two charges under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The alleged road traffic offences concern providing a specimen for analysis and the duty to give information as to the identity of a driver in certain circumstances.

Gaul and Donnelly, both of Kirkcaldy, made no plea and were remanded in custody.

Ellis, of Glenrothes, also made no plea and was released on bail.

Fined for careless collision

A motorist failed to spot a pedestrian at traffic lights in Fife, running him over.

Ovidiu Bijinschi injured the walker at Kirkcaldy’s Carberry Road on April 4 last year.

Bijinschi, 54, of Glen Isla Road, admitted driving without due care and attention.

He was fined £210 and handed four penalty points.

Fife football coached jailed

A former football coach from Dunfermline who sexually assaulted two teenage boys has been jailed for 18 months.

Mark McAuley previously told the jury he was naive, nothing “sinister” had gone on when he shared a bed with the boys but insisted he would “do things differently now”.

But he was described today by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald as “not naive but deliberate and calculated”.

Former football coach Mark McAuley was found guilty of child sex charges.

The 33-year-old had denied two charges of sexually assaulting a child, one of engaging in sexual activity with or towards a child and two of directing sexual verbal communications to children.

The five charges related to events that took place between June 2016 and April 2019.

The trial had heard how McAuley, who had also worked for Celtic and Alloa, had befriended two boys’ mothers after meeting them through his work as a football coach and had been trusted to care for the children.

Dundee rapist’s dark political past

As a charity boss hiding historical rapes, Gareth Norman kept many secrets.

Shielded by his work in the community as a Night Ministry “street angel”, he duped Dundee into believing he was a man of moral fibre.

Gareth Norman.
Gareth Norman was known as a charity hero but had a dark past as a member of the British National Party.

But it emerged after trial this week, he had raped a young girl in the 1970s, as well as committing a series of other sexual crimes.

And using the cover of charity volunteering, his violent offending was not the only unsavoury thing from his past he kept quiet about.

In the 1980s, Norman, 61, spent his time on the far right of politics, as a member of the British National Party and other organisations.

Tell-tale booze breath

A motorist who was spotted drunk-driving through North Muirton in Perth has been banned from the road.

Jamie Magee previously admitted being more than four times over the limit when he was found by police.

Magee was spotted driving on May Place on November 3 last year at around 9.50pm.

His passenger was seen to alight and he was later seen to be stopped at traffic lights on Bute Drive by another person.

The witness approached the vehicle to advise Magee that there was a petrol station not far away.

They detected a smell of alcohol and called police.

Officers traced Magee, from Grangemouth, at The Triangle.

He pled guilty to returning a breath reading of 92 mics at West Bell Street HQ in Dundee, above the limit of 22.

Solicitor John McLaughlin told Perth Sheriff Court: “He has a previous similar offence.

“He is working up north.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined the 34-year-old £1,000, plus a £40 victim surcharge, and banned him for three years.

Rolled car after 90mph chase

A Kirriemuir teenager rolled a car while drunk and high on cannabis after a 90mph police chase in darkness.

Neither Caitlyn Connoll or her 17-year-old passenger were seriously injured when she crashed at around 2.30am on September 10 last year.

Connoll had no licence, insurance or test certificate.

Drink and drug driver Caitlyn Connell appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Both her and her passenger’s seatbelts were buckled around the back of their seats.

When her blood was taken at Ninewells six hours after the crash, she was found to still be over the drink-drive limit.

Now 20, Connoll has been banned from the road and will be sentenced next month after reports are prepared.

Birthday bash

A drink driver in Crieff almost crashed into parked cars and street furniture in front of police.

First offender Joshua Wellum pled guilty to driving while three times over the limit on June 10.

The dad-of-two had been at a birthday party and was caught as he headed back to his Kincardine Road home.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told Perth Sheriff Court: “At about 12.20am, police were conducting routine patrols.”

Officers observed the 32-year-old driving through his hometown and saw him swerving across the carriageway.

He narrowly avoided crashing and was stopped on Maxton Road.

At West Bell Street HQ in Dundee, he returned a reading of 68 mics above the limit of 22.

His solicitor David Holmes said: “This man had been at a birthday party and was driving the five minutes home – an ill-advised choice.

“He works in hospitality. He has two children.

“He realises that disqualification is his own fault. He will not, however, lose his employment.

“Mr Wellum wishes to tender his apologies to the court.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined Wellum £700, plus a £40 victim surcharge, and disqualified him for 16 months.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

