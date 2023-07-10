New St Johnstone kit: Fans react to ‘tremendous’ 1982-inspired design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone kit: Fans react to ‘tremendous’ 1982-inspired design

Saints will wear a blue shirt with white pinstripes, blue shorts and blue socks this season.

By Sean Hamilton
Nicky Clark models the new, pinstriped St Johnstone kit. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
St Johnstone have launched their new kit for 2023/24 – and supporters have given it their seal of approval.

Saints will wear a blue shirt with white pinstripes, blue shorts and blue socks this coming season, with the shirt nodding to the Perth side’s famous pinstriped Umbro design of 1982-1986.

And after it was revealed at 5pm on Monday, fans took to social media to express their approval.

Saints fan Blair Kaylor tweeted: “At least we’re the best dressed team in the league.

“Cracking shirt.”

While Twitter user Callum (@Calpol22i) added: “TAKE MY MONEY RIGHT NOW.”

Saints described the new kit as: “Primarily classic St. Johnstone Royal Blue, a colour associated with the club for most of its existence whilst, on the front, white pinstripes run down the jersey, a nod to designs of the past.

“The shorts are royal blue in colour, and the socks complete the ensemble, adopting a simple yet stylish approach with a solid blue design.”

They added: “Macron and Saints feel that the new kit is the perfect blend of vintage nostalgia and modern style.”

The new shirt also marks a change of main sponsor to GS Brown Construction, whose name previously adorned the front of Saints’ shirts between 2011 and 2015.

Back on Twitter, Colin Barnett said: “Tremendous effort. Best in a long time.”

Saints fans can pre-order the new kit online now at St Johnstone Direct, with short sleeved shirts priced at £55 for adults and £45 for juniors.

