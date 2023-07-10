New St Johnstone kit: Fans react to ‘tremendous’ 1982-inspired design

St Johnstone have launched their new kit for 2023/24 – and supporters have given it their seal of approval.

Saints will wear a blue shirt with white pinstripes, blue shorts and blue socks this coming season, with the shirt nodding to the Perth side’s famous pinstriped Umbro design of 1982-1986.

And after it was revealed at 5pm on Monday, fans took to social media to express their approval.

Saints fan Blair Kaylor tweeted: “At least we’re the best dressed team in the league.

“Cracking shirt.”

While Twitter user Callum (@Calpol22i) added: “TAKE MY MONEY RIGHT NOW.”

Saints described the new kit as: “Primarily classic St. Johnstone Royal Blue, a colour associated with the club for most of its existence whilst, on the front, white pinstripes run down the jersey, a nod to designs of the past.

“The shorts are royal blue in colour, and the socks complete the ensemble, adopting a simple yet stylish approach with a solid blue design.”

They added: “Macron and Saints feel that the new kit is the perfect blend of vintage nostalgia and modern style.”

The new shirt also marks a change of main sponsor to GS Brown Construction, whose name previously adorned the front of Saints’ shirts between 2011 and 2015.

Back on Twitter, Colin Barnett said: “Tremendous effort. Best in a long time.”

Saints fans can pre-order the new kit online now at St Johnstone Direct, with short sleeved shirts priced at £55 for adults and £45 for juniors.