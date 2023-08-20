Bikers injured in horrific crash were on Fife back roads due to ‘unsafe motorway’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bikers injured in horrific crash were on Fife back roads due to ‘unsafe motorway’

Rod and Helen Towers were hit by Ryan Hunter's car near Cowdenbeath.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Photo shows Rod and Helen Towers on their vintage Matchless G11 motorbike at a vintage motorcycle club rally. booth wear high-vis clothing and helmets. The bike has a burgundy tank.
Rod and Helen Towers on their 1957 Matchless G11 motorbike. Image: Supplied.

A couple seriously injured when a motorist pulled in front of their vintage motorcycle was taking Fife back roads because the motorway was “too dangerous”.

Travelling from their home in Kirkliston, Rod Towers and his wife Helen were on their way to a meeting of the AJS and Matchless Owners Club in Perth.

The couple were left needing months of hospital treatment for broken legs and arms after Ryan Hunter ploughed into their 1957 Matchless G11.

The 22-year-old from Ballingry was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was banned and ordered to carry out unpaid work when he appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last week.

No time to avoid crash

Following the verdict Mr Towers, 69, said he was taking the back roads, resulting in them going through Cowdenbeath.

He said: “Although the bike is capable of doing speeds over 70mph, the vibration isn’t comfortable, so you avoid the motorways.

“If you try and do 60 people overtake you and cut in front of you all the time.

“It’s not a very pleasant ride.

“We thought it was safer – but that wasn’t a particularly great thought.”

During his trial Hunter told the court he feared he had killed the pair – a thought echoed by Mrs Towers.

Ryan Hunter.
Ryan Hunter stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She said: “When I saw the car and its wheels were already over the white line and turning at an angle to sweep in front of us, I said ‘Oh s**t’.

“Then he hit us.

“That’s how close it was – there was no way we could avoid it.

“When the impact was imminent I thought he’d killed us both as well.

“But as the pain set in I thought ‘I must be alive’.

“My main memory was of hearing the collision more than feeling it.

“Then I was lying in the road with my leg bent up at the knee.

“Strangely my arm felt much worse than my leg did, even though it was simpler injury.

“I remember starting to shake and wondering if something else was wrong – was I having a stroke or a heart attack?

“But the paramedic was very reassuring and said it was just shock.”

Broken bones

Mr Towers remembers little of the incident, though he recalls passers-by coming to their aid and lifting the bike off his legs.

With the trauma teams from hospitals in Dundee and Edinburgh both in use at the time, the couple were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Mr Towers needed a hip replacement and suffered a “limb-threatening” injury to his wrist, which he says has not fully healed.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy
The couple were treated at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Mrs Towers broke her femur in three places and broke her arm.

Her injuries were so severe that following her release from hospital four-and-a-half weeks later the couple’s son Graeme and his family had to move into their Kirkliston home to care for them.

Helen yet to return to biking

Despite having previously ridden the bike all over Europe – including to Sweden and the Netherlands – the crash has curtailed their passion for motoring.

Rod took a year to get back on a bike, while Helen is yet to take the plunge.

He said: “I had to build up strength to actually pull the clutch and I still have problems – after about 100 miles or so my wrist and hand are really quite achy.

“I’ve had 50 years of driving and this is the first actual road traffic accident I’ve had.

“If one of us had been stopped by traffic lights or such we would never have met.

“But it happened and we have to live with it.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

