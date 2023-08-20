Distraught Fife mum’s plea to her missing teenage daughter to get in touch

The distraught mum of a Fife teenager who went missing on a day out in Edinburgh with her friends is pleading with her daughter to get in touch.

Helen Miller said that her daughter Neve, 14 went with friends to Edinburgh on Saturday.

She was last seen by her friends at around 2.30pm and hasn’t been in contact with her them or her family since.

Mum: ‘We are petrified’

Helen said:”We are petrified. If you see this Neve I am begging you to get in touch.

“We just want you home safely, You aren’t in any trouble. Please just let us know you are ok.”

Helen added: “We haven’t seen or heard anything from Neve for 18 hours now. We are desperate.

“Her phone is switched off and she hasn’t been on social media. That is just not like her at all – she is always on her phone.

“She hasn’t even been in touch with her friends.”

Helen said that Neve, who goes to Dunfermline High School, left with two friends around noon on Saturday for a day out in the capital.

The three stayed together and were shopping in the St James Centre.

Helen said: “They all went to the loo but when they came out Neve said she had forgotten something and said she was going back.

“Her friends never saw her again.”

Helen said that she reported Neve’s disappearance to the police.

Neve was last seen on CCTV at 2.30pm

She said: “They checked CCTV and saw her leaving Krispy Kreme in the St James Centre at around 2.30pm. She was then seen walking towards Princes Street.

“They lost her after that thought and there has been no sighting of her since.”

Helen said that although the second photo Neve is blurred it shows what she was wearing when she went missing.

She said: “We would appeal if anyone knows where she is to let us or the police know.

“We need to know she is alright.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said Neve has been reported missing and enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

They added that they have not put out an appeal at this time.