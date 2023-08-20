Distraught Fife mum’s plea to her missing teenage daughter to get in touch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Distraught Fife mum’s plea to her missing teenage daughter to get in touch

Neve Miller, 14, from Dunfermline disappeared on a day out with her friend's in Edinburgh on Saturday

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fife teenager missing
Neve Miller, 14, who is missing. Image: Helen Miller

The distraught mum of a Fife teenager who went missing on a day out in Edinburgh with her friends is pleading with her daughter to get in touch.

Helen Miller said that her daughter Neve, 14 went with friends to Edinburgh on Saturday.

She was last seen by her friends at around 2.30pm and hasn’t been in contact with her them or her family since.

Mum: ‘We are petrified’

Helen said:”We are petrified. If you see this Neve I am begging you to get in touch.

“We just want you home safely, You aren’t in any trouble. Please just let us know you are ok.”

Helen added: “We haven’t seen or heard anything from Neve for 18 hours now. We are desperate.

“Her phone is switched off and she hasn’t been on social media. That is just not like her at all – she is always on her phone.

“She hasn’t even been in touch with her friends.”

Helen said that Neve, who goes to Dunfermline High School, left with two friends around noon on Saturday for a day out in the capital.

The three stayed together and were shopping in the St James Centre.

Helen said: “They all went to the loo but when they came out Neve said she had forgotten something and said she was going back.

“Her friends never saw her again.”

Helen said that she reported Neve’s disappearance to the police.

Neve was last seen on CCTV at 2.30pm

She said: “They checked CCTV and saw her leaving Krispy Kreme in the St James Centre at around 2.30pm. She was then seen walking towards Princes Street.

“They lost her after that thought and there has been  no sighting of her since.”

Helen said that although the second photo Neve is blurred it shows what she was wearing when she went missing.

Fife teenager missing
The last pic taken of Neve before she disappeared. Image: Helen Miller

She said: “We would appeal if anyone knows where she is to let us or the police know.

“We need to know she is alright.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said Neve has been reported missing and enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

They added that they have not put out an appeal at this time.

 

More from Fife

Photo shows Rod and Helen Towers on their vintage Matchless G11 motorbike at a vintage motorcycle club rally. booth wear high-vis clothing and helmets. The bike has a burgundy tank.
Bikers injured in horrific crash were on Fife back roads due to 'unsafe motorway'
Carmichael Lodge, Elie.
Look inside multi-award winning Elie five-bedroom house - on the market for £1.3m
Motorbike and car crash in Fife
Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash in Ballingry, Fife
M90, Ferrytoll Road.
Person in hospital after two-vehicle crash on M90 near Inverkeithing
Lochgelly disturbance
Four people arrested after weekend 'disturbance' in Lochgelly
Flat fire Kirkcaldy
Man and dog rescued by firefighters from flat fire in Kirkcaldy
Two vehicles have crashed at the Forgan roundabout in Fife
Two teenagers seriously injured in crash in North Fife
80-year-old robbed Cardenden
Man, 39, arrested after 80-year-old robbed at ATM in Cardenden
Two vehicles have crashed at the Forgan roundabout in Fife
Two vehicle crash at Forgan roundabout in north Fife
Motorbike and car crash in Fife
Car and motorbike collide in Fife

Conversation