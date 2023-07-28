Former Dundee school taxi driver Ronald Smith jailed for child rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee school taxi driver Ronald Smith jailed for child rape

62-year-old Smith was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely after being found guilty of three rape charges.

By Ross Gardiner
Ronald Smith has been imprisoned for a decade. Image: DC Thomson.
A former school taxi driver from Dundee has been handed a 13-year-sentence after being convicted of three child rapes by a High Court jury.

Ronald Smith raped a 13-year-old at Riverside Pavilion in Dundee on multiple occasions in his car between February 9 and January 1 2021.

He also raped the defenceless youngster at an address in the city between in January 2021.

Following a trial last month, jurors took just half an hour to return unanimous verdicts of guilt.

Ronald Smith led from court into custody
Rapist Smith is led from court to begin a decade in jail. image: DC Thomson.

Smith’s brave young victim had provided evidence via video monitor to a closed court, in which she detailed Smith’s barbaric acts.

The 62-year-old was remanded in custody for reports and was brought from HMP Perth back to the High Court in Dundee to be sentenced on Thursday.

Transported young children in taxi

The court heard Smith’s only previous offences were for speeding in 2015 and 2016.

Advocate Drew McKenzie said: “He appears in the High Court with very little history of previous offending.

“He was married for 38 years. That came to an end as a result of the present proceedings.

“There is reference to the possibility of reconciling with his wife.

“I explained, standing the inevitable substantial custodial sentence, that is not going to happen any time soon.

Rapist Ronald Smith. Image: DC Thomson.

“There is reference to him working as a taxi driver and latterly as a takeaway driver. He spent some time working in security.

“He also was permitted to transport young children to and from school as part of that.

“That means he has carried out his job as a taxi driver without any issues.

“Because of the nature of this offence, a significant custodial sentence is inevitable.

“He is aware of that.”

‘The most serious sexual offences’

Judge Lady Drummond KC imposed a 13-year extended sentence on Smith, formerly of Abbotsford Place.

This will comprise of 10 years in prison and a further three-year extension, from when he was remanded on June 26.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Riverside pavilion, Dundee
Smith raped the youngster at the at the sports pavilion on Riverside Drive.

Lady Drummond KC said: “It was raping a 13-year-old girl in 2020 and 2021.

“These are the most serious sexual offences.”

She added: “You deny all these offences.

“You are assessed as a low risk of reconviction and a moderate risk of sexual offending.

“The only sentence that is appropriate is imprisonment for a significant period.”

