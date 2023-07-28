Former Dundee school taxi driver Ronald Smith jailed for child rape

A former school taxi driver from Dundee has been handed a 13-year-sentence after being convicted of three child rapes by a High Court jury.

Ronald Smith raped a 13-year-old at Riverside Pavilion in Dundee on multiple occasions in his car between February 9 and January 1 2021.

He also raped the defenceless youngster at an address in the city between in January 2021.

Following a trial last month, jurors took just half an hour to return unanimous verdicts of guilt.

Smith’s brave young victim had provided evidence via video monitor to a closed court, in which she detailed Smith’s barbaric acts.

The 62-year-old was remanded in custody for reports and was brought from HMP Perth back to the High Court in Dundee to be sentenced on Thursday.

Transported young children in taxi

The court heard Smith’s only previous offences were for speeding in 2015 and 2016.

Advocate Drew McKenzie said: “He appears in the High Court with very little history of previous offending.

“He was married for 38 years. That came to an end as a result of the present proceedings.

“There is reference to the possibility of reconciling with his wife.

“I explained, standing the inevitable substantial custodial sentence, that is not going to happen any time soon.

“There is reference to him working as a taxi driver and latterly as a takeaway driver. He spent some time working in security.

“He also was permitted to transport young children to and from school as part of that.

“That means he has carried out his job as a taxi driver without any issues.

“Because of the nature of this offence, a significant custodial sentence is inevitable.

“He is aware of that.”

‘The most serious sexual offences’

Judge Lady Drummond KC imposed a 13-year extended sentence on Smith, formerly of Abbotsford Place.

This will comprise of 10 years in prison and a further three-year extension, from when he was remanded on June 26.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Lady Drummond KC said: “It was raping a 13-year-old girl in 2020 and 2021.

“These are the most serious sexual offences.”

She added: “You deny all these offences.

“You are assessed as a low risk of reconviction and a moderate risk of sexual offending.

“The only sentence that is appropriate is imprisonment for a significant period.”

