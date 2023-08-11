Dundee gas engineer cleared over death of man on city stairwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee gas engineer cleared over death of man on city stairwell

Ian Higgins had been accused of the culpable homicide of Andrew Cox in Dundee in January last year.

By Dave Finlay
Ian Higgins leaves the High Court in Edinburgh after being cleared.
Ian Higgins leaves the High Court in Edinburgh after being cleared.

A man has been cleared of carrying out a fatal attack in a Dundee common close after maintaining he acted in self defence.

Ian Higgins was accused of killing Andrew Cox at an address in Forester Street by kicking on the body on January 6 last year.

Prosecutors said the kick caused Mr Cox to fall down the stairs and strike his head, resulting in him being so severely injured he later died in Ninewells Hospital.

Higgins, 34, of Fairfield Road, Dundee, had denied the culpable homicide charge during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh and the jury found him not guilty on a majority verdict.

Accused’s attack fears

The gas engineer told the court that on the day of the incident he was working at a flat in the tenement building and was carrying out safety checks when he heard “a considerable bang” from the close.

He said: “I went to the front door and opened it and listened out.

“I could hear voices coming from downstairs.”

Ian Higgins
Ian Higgins maintained throughout he had acted in self defence.

He said there was a male and a female arguing so he went down to a turning at the first landing and asked the woman if she needed any help

He said the door had been kicked in at the close entrance and the man, who appeared angry, quickly came towards him.

He said: “Before I realised what was happening he was immediately in front of me.

“I thought he was going to attack me.

“I have attempted to get away.

“I realised he was right behind me.

“I don’t know what I felt but I felt something on my back, so I pushed my foot out to get away.”

‘I was trying to get away from him’

Higgins said he went back upstairs for his phone and heard a plea for an ambulance.

“I go back down the stairs with the phone.

“I see the man at the bottom of the stairs.

“I then phone 999. I realised he is in serious trouble.”

Forester Street, Dundee
Mr Cox died in a common area in a Forester Street tenement.

He said he knew the man had suffered a bad head injury and made efforts to get him to stay still and wait for an ambulance but was not listened to.

Higgins told his counsel, Ronnie Renucci KC, he accepted he had pushed/ kicked Mr Cox down the stairs but said he was trying to defend himself, not assault him.

He said: “I was trying to get away from him.”

‘Devastated’ by death

The defence counsel said jurors had heard evidence from the partner of Mr Cox, Danielle Mitchell.

She said Mr Cox was going up the stairs to offer Mr Higgins his hand to shake.

He asked: “Why do you think he was going up the stairs?”

The accused answered answered: “To attack me.”

Mr Renucci asked his client he felt about the death.

Mr Higgins replied: “I don’t really have any words to describe it. Absolutely devastated.”

‘Bat out of hell’ evidence

Ms Mitchell, 32, had told the trial that on the day of the incident she went with Mr Cox to a centre that acted as “a needle exchange” so he could get needles.

She said: “His intentions were to inject but he was kicked down the stairs.”

She said they had gone to the close but Higgins “came out flying like a bat out of hell”.

She said Mr Cox was not wanting a confrontation.

Judge Susan Craig told Mr Higgins: “The jury has acquitted you in relation to this matter, so it is at an end and you are free to go.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

David McLean has been jailed for eight years.
Perth man jailed for eight years for rape and child sexual assault
Jay Kenny has been banned from keeping animals for 11 years.
Ban for owner after 'shocking neglect and ill-treatment' of seven dogs in Fife
Troublemaker David Irwin attacked a bus driver in Dunfermline.
Dunfermline teen dragged driver off bus by his tie and kicked him on ground…
Caitlyn Blackie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus nightclub peeper on Register for taking photo of romping couple and showing it…
Justin Bower is accused of causing serious injury to another man in the accident on August 24 2021. Image: DC Thomson.
A9 horse tragedy: Motorist denies driving lorry while using phone and steering with elbows…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 118th conviction and dog ban weeper
A string of sub-postmasters were convicted and blame the post office computer system. Image: PA.
Post office embezzlement: Court concerns over Scottish appeals
Jordan Fraser arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Police found 'wall-to-wall' washing line of drying cannabis buds in Dundee flat raid
Jack Brownlee.
Police driver made constant risk assessments during Fife chase, trial told
Ronald Reilly appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wild in the aisles: Midnight masked raider caught running about in Perth Morrisons