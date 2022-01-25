32-year-old accused of causing man’s death by kicking him down flight of stairs in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man has been accused of causing the death of another by kicking him down a flight of stairs in the city centre.

Ian Higgins, 32, is alleged to have kicked Andrew Cox on the body on January 6 this year, which caused him to fall down a set of steps in Forester Street.

Mr Cox died just over a week later in Ninewells as a result of his injuries.

Higgins, of Fairfield Road, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

Higgins is alleged to have kicked Andrew Cox on the body, causing him to fall backwards down a flight of stairs on Forester Street.

The charge states Mr Cox struck his head on the ground whereby he was so severely injured he died at Ninewells Hospital on January 14.

He made no plea and was granted bail following a short hearing.