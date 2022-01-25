Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
32-year-old accused of causing man’s death by kicking him down flight of stairs in Dundee

By Paul Malik
January 25 2022, 10.13am Updated: January 25 2022, 11.15am
The outside of Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man has been accused of causing the death of another by kicking him down a flight of stairs in the city centre.

Ian Higgins, 32, is alleged to have kicked Andrew Cox on the body on January 6 this year, which caused him to fall down a set of steps in Forester Street.

Mr Cox died just over a week later in Ninewells as a result of his injuries.

Higgins, of Fairfield Road, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

Higgins is alleged to have kicked Andrew Cox on the body, causing him to fall backwards down a flight of stairs on Forester Street.

Forester Street, Dundee
The assault is alleged to have happened on Forester Street.

The charge states Mr Cox struck his head on the ground whereby he was so severely injured he died at Ninewells Hospital on January 14.

He made no plea and was granted bail following a short hearing.

