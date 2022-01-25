32-year-old accused of causing man’s death by kicking him down flight of stairs in Dundee By Paul Malik January 25 2022, 10.13am Updated: January 25 2022, 11.15am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Dundee man has been accused of causing the death of another by kicking him down a flight of stairs in the city centre. Ian Higgins, 32, is alleged to have kicked Andrew Cox on the body on January 6 this year, which caused him to fall down a set of steps in Forester Street. Mr Cox died just over a week later in Ninewells as a result of his injuries. Higgins, of Fairfield Road, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition. Higgins is alleged to have kicked Andrew Cox on the body, causing him to fall backwards down a flight of stairs on Forester Street. The assault is alleged to have happened on Forester Street. The charge states Mr Cox struck his head on the ground whereby he was so severely injured he died at Ninewells Hospital on January 14. He made no plea and was granted bail following a short hearing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Topless thug chomped off part of man’s nose during Perth city centre attack ‘This little boy has been let down’ – Call for improvements after tragic death of Angus four-year-old Ill wind blows in jury trial as Angus man cleared of farting at police in Dundee ‘You can’t take a joke’: Fife man sat in empty police car with takeaway and sounded its horn