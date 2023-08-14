Angus dealer ‘Maverick the Speedy’ jailed for smuggling drugs disguised as cat food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus dealer ‘Maverick the Speedy’ jailed for smuggling drugs disguised as cat food

UK Border Force officials found the drugs when they opened a box of cat food tins.

By Crime and Courts Team
Toby Bishop, left, tried to smuggle the drug in cat food packages.
Bishop imported drugs disguised as cat food.

An Angus drug dealer who tried to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of drugs illicit substances disguised as pet food into Scotland has been imprisoned for more than four years.

Packages addressed to Toby Bishop, 21 – known to customers as Maverick the Speedy – were sent from Germany and declared as cat food.

When UK Border force officers inspected one of the parcels, they found ecstasy tablets estimated to have a street value of £84,430 if sold in £10 batches.

Bishop pled guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

He was jailed for 50 months.

Angus house raid

The court heard previously the packages were opened in July 2022 at the Coventry International postal hub and were labelled Adult Brakes Cat Food.

Officials discovered around 8,400 ecstasy tablets.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) raided Bishop’s home at Glenogil, near Forfar, in August 2022 and found bags of cannabis in a bedroom and cannabis plants being grown inside a polytunnel in the garden.

The cannabis had a total potential value of £11,250.

Cannabis crops in Toby Bishop’s home
Cannabis crops in Toby Bishop’s home. Image: Crown Office

Bishop’s phone was later analysed and found to contain images of plants growing in the tunnel as well as drug price lists.

Bishop’s cannabis crop.  Image: Crown Office.

Prosecutor David Dickson previously told the court: “Chat conversations between July 1 2022 and August 3 2022 were recovered from the accused’s phone which disclose he went by the name ‘Maverick the Speedy’ and offered to sell pills and cannabis.

“Documents were recovered from the phone including price lists for controlled drugs, information on poly tunnel construction, how to grow cannabis and one showing the effects of ecstasy.

“A search of the browser history of the phone disclosed three searches were made in relation to freezing MDMA.”

Toby Bishop had been growing cannabis at home, as well as importing ecstasy. Image:  Crown Office.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said Bishop’s involvement in the drugs trade was limited and his client was paid just £100 to have the ecstasy delivered to his home.

Sentence welcomed by authorities

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “This was an attempt to bring a significant quantity of illegal and harmful drugs to Scotland through a brazen deception.

“This man is now serving a prison sentence following a multi-agency operation to investigate and prosecute the supply of controlled drugs.

“We are targeting all people who threaten communities across Scotland, not only drug couriers but also those who direct their movements.

“With each case of this kind, we can help reduce the harm these drugs inflict on those communities.”

Bishop tried to import MDMA. Image: Shutterstock.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Elliott of Police Scotland, said: “This conviction and sentencing sends a clear message to anyone who is involved in organised crime that the supply of illegal substances will not be tolerated in our communities.”

NCA Scotland Operations Manager Rob Miles said: “Toby Bishop made only futile attempts to hide his delivery of MDMA tablets, using cat food in the hopes of avoiding detection.

“MDMA can be an extremely potent drug and this amount of tablets reaching the streets of Scotland could have had a catastrophic impact on our communities.”

