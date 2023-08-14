Dundee manager Tony Docherty praises Scott Tiffoney reaction as Antonio Portales injury timeline revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee manager Tony Docherty praises Scott Tiffoney reaction as Antonio Portales injury timeline revealed

Tiffoney came off the bench at St Mirren and set up a goal but Docherty wants to see more from his team.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS

Scott Tiffoney played like a player with a point to prove at St Mirren on Saturday.

The winger left Partick Thistle in the summer to play Premiership football, joining Dundee to do just that.

However, he was left on the bench for the opening day of the season at home to Motherwell.

And then had to wait until an hour had passed in Paisley before he got his chance from Tony Docherty.

Though he wasn’t able to inspire his new side to a comeback against St Mirren, Tiffoney did set up a goal for team-mate Josh Mulligan and provided the spark that gave Dundee a chance.

Reaction

Scott Tiffoney set up Josh Mulligan for Dundee's goal. Image: SNS
Scott Tiffoney set up Josh Mulligan for Dundee’s goal at St Mirren. Image: SNS

And boss Docherty reckons his performance will spur him on in games to come.

“Tiff trained all week and I got exactly the reaction I wanted from someone who had been left out,” the Dundee boss said.

“He started great in pre-season then had a wee dip, he had a wee injury actually.

“But he trained brilliantly last week and I always intended to get him on at some stage (against St Mirren).

“And he didn’t disappoint.

“I was really pleased with his performance and his confidence.

“He’ll take that going forward.”

Second nature

Tiffoney coming on in the second half came after a change in formation that brought Dundee more joy.

St Mirren had dominated the first period, running up a 2-0 lead.

Docherty was pleased with the response from his side in the second half but taking chances remains an issue.

“The change helped us, we got our full-backs on the ball and we got Tiffoney and McCowan higher up the pitch,” he added.

“We created more of a problem for St Mirren.

“But when we have that dominance, there has to be a responsibility collectively that we do need to take these opportunities.

“Because if we don’t then that’s what costs us.”

So how do you improve that?

“We’ve got to just keep working hard. We have to keep the belief,” Docherty explained.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the dugout at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the dugout at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We analyse everything, we’re big on analysing our own performances.

“I’m trying to create a culture at the club where you try and improve everything every day.

“The players will come in in the morning, train and they’ll look at their performance. There is a real honesty about the group.

“They are a conscientious bunch.

“We just keep working at it and eventually it becomes second nature.”

Antonio Portales

Antonio Portales warmed up but was unable to play. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Antonio Portales. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Dundee will be without defender Antonio Portales for between five and six weeks.

The Mexican pulled up with a knee ligament injury after just six minutes of his Premiership debut at home to Motherwell.

Thanks to a free weekend coming up with the League Cup knockouts taking centre stage and an international break in September, he could be missing for just four matches.

Conversation