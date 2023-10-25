Dundee shoe shop embezzler given a decade to pay back less than half what she stole

A former manager of a Dundee shoe shop was caught embezzling more than £1,000 after bosses began probing cash refunds.

Alison Galligan had worked at the Clark’s shoe shop on Dundee’s Murraygate for more than two decades when she was pulled up by management.

Galligan had worked as a sales and service manager but was quickly suspended when an investigation was sparked.

It was discovered her store had the second-highest rate of cash refunds in the country.

She has now been given a decade to pay back less than half the sum she stole.

The 64-year-old, of Main Street, pled guilty to embezzlement at Dundee Sheriff Court.

As an alternative to imprisonment, she was ordered to complete unpaid work and to pay a “notional” sum of compensation.

Refund probe

Fiscal depute Carrie-Ann McKenzie told the court: “The accused was an employee at the locus for 24 years.

“At the time of the offence, she was employed as a sales and service manager.

“On January 16 2023, an email was sent to Clark’s stores in Scotland which detailed what was referred to as cash refunds.

“This demonstrated to the manager of the store that their store was the second-highest in Scotland with their cash refund percentage and there would be some spot checks.”

Following an investigation, Galligan was spoken to by management and promptly suspended.

“The accused sought advice from her union and provided a personal statement,” Ms McKenzie added.

“The accused accepted responsibility.”

Galligan left her employment and police were contacted at the beginning of February.

Admission

Between February 2022 and January 2023, Galligan admitted helping herself to £1,314.

Galligan had initially been charged with a sum of more than £1,700 but her plea to the lesser sum was accepted.

Solicitor Mr Bennett said: “She started drinking.

“It affected her mental health.

“She was struggling to pay debts, council tax and rent.”

Mr Bennett said his client had used a £6,000 insurance policy to repay her debts but was left with nothing to immediately offer as compensation.

Custody alternative

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered Galligan to complete 145 hours of unpaid work in six months as an alternative to custody.

He also told her to pay a “notional” compensation sum of £600 at £5 per month.

The sheriff said: “Ms Galligan, it’s a serious offence.

“You were in a position of trust of your employer who had employed you for 23 years.

“To solve your own problems, you decided for a period of 11 months or thereabouts to enter into a scheme to do your refunds.

“You embezzled from your employer £1,314.

“I have to consider custody.

“I fully take into account the fact that you have pled guilty at the first opportunity and your lack of record.

“In these circumstances, there is an alternative to custody.”

Clarks has since closed it’s Murraygate shop.

