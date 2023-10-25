Dundee shoe shop embezzler given a decade to pay back less than half what she stole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee shoe shop embezzler given a decade to pay back less than half what she stole

Manager Alison Galligan was snared when Clark's shoe store began investigating cash refunds at their stores.

By Ross Gardiner
Alison Galligan.
Alison Galligan.

A former manager of a Dundee shoe shop was caught embezzling more than £1,000 after bosses began probing cash refunds.

Alison Galligan had worked at the Clark’s shoe shop on Dundee’s Murraygate for more than two decades when she was pulled up by management.

Galligan had worked as a sales and service manager but was quickly suspended when an investigation was sparked.

It was discovered her store had the second-highest rate of cash refunds in the country.

She has now been given a decade to pay back less than half the sum she stole.

The 64-year-old, of Main Street, pled guilty to embezzlement at Dundee Sheriff Court.

As an alternative to imprisonment, she was ordered to complete unpaid work and to pay a “notional” sum of compensation.

Refund probe

Fiscal depute Carrie-Ann McKenzie told the court: “The accused was an employee at the locus for 24 years.

“At the time of the offence, she was employed as a sales and service manager.

“On January 16 2023, an email was sent to Clark’s stores in Scotland which detailed what was referred to as cash refunds.

“This demonstrated to the manager of the store that their store was the second-highest in Scotland with their cash refund percentage and there would be some spot checks.”

Clarks, Murraygate
Clarks on Dundee Murraygate. Image: Google.

Following an investigation, Galligan was spoken to by management and promptly suspended.

“The accused sought advice from her union and provided a personal statement,” Ms McKenzie added.

“The accused accepted responsibility.”

Galligan left her employment and police were contacted at the beginning of February.

Admission

Between February 2022 and January 2023, Galligan admitted helping herself to £1,314.

Galligan had initially been charged with a sum of more than £1,700 but her plea to the lesser sum was accepted.

Alison Galligan
Alison Galligan leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Mr Bennett said: “She started drinking.

“It affected her mental health.

“She was struggling to pay debts, council tax and rent.”

Mr Bennett said his client had used a £6,000 insurance policy to repay her debts but was left with nothing to immediately offer as compensation.

Custody alternative

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered Galligan to complete 145 hours of unpaid work in six months as an alternative to custody.

He also told her to pay a “notional” compensation sum of £600 at £5 per month.

The sheriff said: “Ms Galligan, it’s a serious offence.

“You were in a position of trust of your employer who had employed you for 23 years.

“To solve your own problems, you decided for a period of 11 months or thereabouts to enter into a scheme to do your refunds.

“You embezzled from your employer £1,314.

“I have to consider custody.

“I fully take into account the fact that you have pled guilty at the first opportunity and your lack of record.

“In these circumstances, there is an alternative to custody.”

Clarks has since closed it’s Murraygate shop.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Hurling crockery at 'Spoons and abuse at Celtic Park
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair
Lewis Beveridge.
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery
Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets
Rachel Barnes fled paramedics and fell into Loch Faskally after being caught drink-driving.
A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker
Katrina Stewart caused the Kirkton blaze by lighting a barbecue inside a caravan. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Soot-covered Dundee woman who lit barbecue in pensioner's caravan sentenced
David Dickie.
No jail time for disgraced SSE project manager caught with 'sadistic' child abuse images…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cocaine driver and blood assault
James Maxwell was jailed for five years.
Fife loner jailed after researching school atrocities online and buying gun and ammunition