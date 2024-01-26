Laughing Perthshire passenger on Register for sex act in front of weeping female

A bus creep who rubbed his crotch while staring and laughing at a lone female passenger has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

John Moffat, 65, carried out a solo sex act on a public Stagecoach service between Greenloaning and Muthil in Perthshire.

His 26-year-old victim broke down in tears and had to leave the bus.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that when her uncle came to collect her from the roadside, he could see Moffat still laughing at her from inside the coach.

Moffat later tried to defend himself to police, claiming “she put her legs up in front of me”.

Moffat appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of “intentionally engaging in sexual activity” in front of stranger on October 9 2021.

The court heard he repeatedly rubbed his genitals through his clothing.

Under the influence

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, told the court: “He was clearly under the influence when he committed this offence.

“He is someone who is well known, or at least identifiable, in his local community.

“It is very regrettable that this offence occurred and caused the offence that it did.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Moffat: “This appears – for whatever reason – to be completely out of character with the way you normally behave.”

She placed Moffat on supervision for six months.

He will stay on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

Caught on camera

The court earlier heard how Moffat’s victim hopped on the Crieff-bound service just after 6pm.

She sat down at the back of the vehicle, on the left hand side.

A few stops later, Moffat got on and sat directly opposite her.

He began speaking to the woman and asked her where she was going.

Becoming uncomfortable with the conversation, the woman began making a video call with her uncle.

Moments later, they both saw Moffat rubbing his trousers, while maintaining eye contact with the complainer.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Moffat laughed during the incident, which lasted about four minutes.

Moffat, of King Street, Crieff, was candid when later quizzed by police and admitted what he had done.

