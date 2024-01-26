Laughing Perthshire passenger on Register for sex act in front of weeping female

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Laughing Perthshire passenger on Register for sex act in front of weeping female

John Moffat, 65, carried out a solo sex act on a public Stagecoach service between Greenloaning and Muthil in Perthshire.

By Jamie Buchan
A bus creep who rubbed his crotch while staring and laughing at a lone female passenger has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

His 26-year-old victim broke down in tears and had to leave the bus.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that when her uncle came to collect her from the roadside, he could see Moffat still laughing at her from inside the coach.

Moffat later tried to defend himself to police, claiming “she put her legs up in front of me”.

Moffat appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of “intentionally engaging in sexual activity” in front of stranger on October 9 2021.

The court heard he repeatedly rubbed his genitals through his clothing.

Under the influence

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, told the court: “He was clearly under the influence when he committed this offence.

“He is someone who is well known, or at least identifiable, in his local community.

“It is very regrettable that this offence occurred and caused the offence that it did.”

John Moffat
John Moffat appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Moffat: “This appears – for whatever reason – to be completely out of character with the way you normally behave.”

She placed Moffat on supervision for six months.

He will stay on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

Caught on camera

The court earlier heard how Moffat’s victim hopped on the Crieff-bound service just after 6pm.

She sat down at the back of the vehicle, on the left hand side.

A few stops later, Moffat got on and sat directly opposite her.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

He began speaking to the woman and asked her where she was going.

Becoming uncomfortable with the conversation, the woman began making a video call with her uncle.

Moments later, they both saw Moffat rubbing his trousers, while maintaining eye contact with the complainer.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Moffat laughed during the incident, which lasted about four minutes.

Moffat, of King Street, Crieff, was candid when later quizzed by police and admitted what he had done.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

