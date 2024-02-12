St Andrews man drank FIVE litres of whisky before racism on bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews man drank FIVE litres of whisky before racism on bus

Stephen Hardstaff targeted a group of Chinese students, calling them 'yellow' and saying they were not welcome in Scotland.

By Ciaran Shanks
Stephen Hardstaff at a previous court appearance in 2021.
Stephen Hardstaff at a previous court appearance in 2021.

A passenger downed five litres of whisky and subjected a group of Chinese students to a torrent of racism on a bus between Dundee and St Andrews.

Five litres of whisky had fuelled Stephen Hardstaff’s vile remarks towards four people on the 99 Stagecoach bus service.

The 52-year-old has now been ordered to be of good behaviour while voluntarily seeking treatment for his alcohol addiction.

Hardstaff’s latest racially-aggravated crime comes after he was convicted of similar behaviour in 2021 when he unleashed a volley of abuse at a man while at a petrol station in St Andrews, before attacking police officers.

Racism on bus

In the latest incident, the group of University of St Andrews students were on the bus between 11.30pm and midnight when they were targeted by Hardstaff.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “While on the bus, the accused began making comments such as ‘f*** you guys, what f****** country are you from?’

“He referred to them as being ‘yellow’ and said ‘you’re not welcome in this country’.”

Hardstaff, of Bobby Jones Place in St Andrews, admitted repeatedly making racially-offensive remarks towards the students on December 17 last year

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said Hardstaff described himself as an alcoholic and had been receiving treatment in recent times.

He told Sheriff George Way: “It’s fair to say that Mr Hardstaff has quite an acute alcohol addiction.

“To be fair to him, he has made some efforts to try and deal with that.

“At this particular time, he tells me he had drank five litres of whisky.”

Sentence was deferred until August for Hardstaff to be of good behaviour and to receive alcohol counselling.

