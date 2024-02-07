Lane closures for overnight safety works on the M90 near Glenfarg

Drivers are to face lane closures due to overnight roadworks on the M90 south of Glenfarg.

The works will take place during the evenings between Sunday, February 11 and Friday, March 29.

Lane closures will take place between 8pm and 6am from Sunday to Thursday each week.

Works by Amey will see safety improvements to barrier restraint systems on the central reservation between the footbridge at Glenfarg and travelling south to the B996 overbridge.

There will be lane closures on both northbound and southbound carriageways during the works.

Additional lane closures will be in place depending on what side workers are on, with the hard shoulder used for traffic.

It is hoped the £1.3 million project will benefit the 28,000 drivers who use the route each day.

All works are weather-dependent and may be delayed or cancelled.

Works after spate of M90 crashes

The works follow a spate of road crashes on the stretch.

This included at the start of January when the fire service cut someone free following a crash.

Days later, two people were taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof.

At the end of January, a woman was taken to hospital after a crash on the northbound carriageway near Glenfarg.