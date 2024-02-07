Lane closures for overnight safety works on the M90 near Glenfarg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lane closures for overnight safety works on the M90 near Glenfarg

The works will last for more than six weeks.

By Kieran Webster
The M90 near Glenfarg.
The M90 near Glanfarg. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are to face lane closures due to overnight roadworks on the M90 south of Glenfarg.

The works will take place during the evenings between Sunday, February 11 and Friday, March 29.

Lane closures will take place between 8pm and 6am from Sunday to Thursday each week.

Works by Amey will see safety improvements to barrier restraint systems on the central reservation between the footbridge at Glenfarg and travelling south to the B996 overbridge.

The roadworks map
The roadworks map. Image: Google Street View

There will be lane closures on both northbound and southbound carriageways during the works.

Additional lane closures will be in place depending on what side workers are on, with the hard shoulder used for traffic.

It is hoped the £1.3 million project will benefit the 28,000 drivers who use the route each day.

All works are weather-dependent and may be delayed or cancelled.

Works after spate of M90 crashes

The works follow a spate of road crashes on the stretch.

This included at the start of January when the fire service cut someone free following a crash.

Days later, two people were taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof.

At the end of January, a woman was taken to hospital after a crash on the northbound carriageway near Glenfarg.

Conversation