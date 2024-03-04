Murder bid absconder back behind bars after week on the run from Castle Huntly

An escaped prisoner, jailed for attempted murder, went on the run for more than a week after fleeing in a getaway car from Castle Huntly.

Sean McGovern sparked a major manhunt after absconding from the open prison last summer.

The 40-year-old had been serving a 16-year stretch for attempted murder, drug dealing and firearms attack in Edinburgh.

A court heard how McGovern was angry after having a week of home leave withdrawn due to concerns about his safety in the community.

McGovern’s lawyer said he escaped in order to be with his sister, who was due to undergo a cancer operation.

Fled after fire alarm

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said police had received intelligence McGovern was “at risk of harm”.

On June 11 last year, he was involved in an altercation with another prisoner and later made five phone calls to the number of a known associate.

Ms Ritchie said: “The fire alarm was activated and the accused ran and exited via the fire door and in the opposite direction of the muster point.

“A small, white car sped away on an unclassified farm track.

“Prison officers noted he did not attend at the muster point.

“Everyone was accounted for except the accused.”

McGovern’s escape was captured on CCTV but he was already gone by the time a woodland search was conducted.

A major response was triggered by police, with a media release warning members of the public not to approach McGovern.

Family concerns and threats

More than a week later, McGovern surrendered himself to HMP Shotts – where he remains – before being taken into police custody.

Appearing via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court, McGovern pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by leaving Castle Huntly on June 11 2023.

Scott Jones, defending, said the incident happened shortly before McGovern’s expected liberation date and he is now expected to be released from prison in February 2025.

McGovern hopes to live in Tayside upon his release.

Mr Jones said: “It wasn’t simply a spur of the moment thing for no good reason.

“His sister had a very serious and complex medical problems with numerous organs.

“She needed to have surgery.

“He was advised by the police they had a concern about his wellbeing and concerned about threats made.

“He made a wrong and really stupid decision.

“He took it upon himself to leave the prison to be with his sister and be in contact with her.

“After understanding the operation would be successful, he immediately returned and surrendered himself.”

‘Detailed steps to prevent discovery’

Prior to imposing a 10-month sentence, Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “The police must have taken detailed steps to try and find you and there was every cause for concern, given your record during that time.

“You must have taken detailed steps to prevent yourself from being discovered.”

