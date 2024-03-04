Murder bid absconder back behind bars after week on the run from Castle Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder bid absconder back behind bars after week on the run from Castle Huntly

Sean McGovern fled Castle Huntly, by Dundee, during a fire alarm.

By Ciaran Shanks
Sean McGovern. Image: Police Scotland.
Sean McGovern. Image: Police Scotland.

An escaped prisoner, jailed for attempted murder, went on the run for more than a week after fleeing in a getaway car from Castle Huntly.

Sean McGovern sparked a major manhunt after absconding from the open prison last summer.

The 40-year-old had been serving a 16-year stretch for attempted murder, drug dealing and firearms attack in Edinburgh.

A court heard how McGovern was angry after having a week of home leave withdrawn due to concerns about his safety in the community.

McGovern’s lawyer said he escaped in order to be with his sister, who was due to undergo a cancer operation.

Fled after fire alarm

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said police had received intelligence McGovern was “at risk of harm”.

On June 11 last year, he was involved in an altercation with another prisoner and later made five phone calls to the number of a known associate.

Sean McGovern, Police Scotland
Police said McGovern was not to be approached while on the run. Image: Police Scotland.

Ms Ritchie said: “The fire alarm was activated and the accused ran and exited via the fire door and in the opposite direction of the muster point.

“A small, white car sped away on an unclassified farm track.

“Prison officers noted he did not attend at the muster point.

“Everyone was accounted for except the accused.”

McGovern’s escape was captured on CCTV but he was already gone by the time a woodland search was conducted.

A major response was triggered by police, with a media release warning members of the public not to approach McGovern.

Family concerns and threats

More than a week later, McGovern surrendered himself to HMP Shotts – where he remains – before being taken into police custody.

Appearing via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court, McGovern pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by leaving Castle Huntly on June 11 2023.

Scott Jones, defending, said the incident happened shortly before McGovern’s expected liberation date and he is now expected to be released from prison in February 2025.

McGovern hopes to live in Tayside upon his release.

Castle Huntly
McGovern ran from Castle Huntly during a fire alarm. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Mr Jones said: “It wasn’t simply a spur of the moment thing for no good reason.

“His sister had a very serious and complex medical problems with numerous organs.

“She needed to have surgery.

“He was advised by the police they had a concern about his wellbeing and concerned about threats made.

“He made a wrong and really stupid decision.

“He took it upon himself to leave the prison to be with his sister and be in contact with her.

“After understanding the operation would be successful, he immediately returned and surrendered himself.”

‘Detailed steps to prevent discovery’

Prior to imposing a 10-month sentence, Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “The police must have taken detailed steps to try and find you and there was every cause for concern, given your record during that time.

“You must have taken detailed steps to prevent yourself from being discovered.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

