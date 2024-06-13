Tayside car dealer on curfew after £100k fraud finding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside car dealer on curfew after £100k fraud finding

Murray Wilkinson was found guilty after trial but has begun appeal proceedings.

By Ciaran Shanks
Murray Wilkinson
Murray Wilkinson leaves court after vowing to clear his name.

A Tayside car dealer convicted of a £100,000 fraud in a desperate attempt to keep his business afloat has vowed to clear his name.

Murray Wilkinson was previously found guilty of fraudulently obtaining the cash from the Energy Savings Trust (EST).

The Auchterarder businessman applied for a loan with the independent body – which receives UK-wide government funding – after claiming he had purchased three hybrid electric vehicles for his company, Cars and Vans 2 Rent Ltd.

The business had been suffering from cash flow problems at the time and he was found guilty of sending bogus invoices in order to obtain the money.

Wilkinson will now be wearing an electronic tag for the next year but he intends to appeal against his conviction, while “repaying this figure which was obtained as a legitimate business transaction”

Guilty after trial

Jurors found Wilkinson guilty by a unanimous verdict of fraudulently obtaining the money by submitting forged invoices, with the truth being he had not purchased the vehicles.

The offence was committed between August and October 2016.

Wilkinson, 60, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence counsel Gordon Jackson KC said after discussions with the Crown Office about Wilkinson’s repayment plans, proceeds of crime action would not be lodged.

Mr Jackson said: “It’s not an individual waiting on their money back, it’s a body, but I appreciate it is still serious.

“He hoped to save his business and did start to repay it.

“Whether or not that was naive I don’t know but he is hoping to repay it.”

Sentencing

Sheriff John MacRitchie imposed a compensation order for £95,772 with more than £64,000 of that to be paid within six months.

The money will come through the release of Wilkinson’s pension fund.

The remaining £30,000 plus will be paid at a rate of £1,200 per month.

Wilkinson was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order to remain indoors between 7pm and 7am each night for the next 12 months.

These were imposed as a direct alternative to a prison sentence.

“I accept you had intended to repay this fraudulently obtained loan,” Sheriff MacRitchie told Wilkinson.

“There was always a risk you would never be able to repay these sums.

“I proceed on the basis these sums will be repaid and if they are not, prison is the only appropriate alternative.”

Appeal plan

In a statement issued by Cumbernauld law firm Dunipace Brown, Wilkinson said: “Whilst acknowledging the decision by the court which resulted in my conviction, I am bound to state my belief that I was wrongly convicted and that the jury were not fully or correctly informed of my defence.

“Accordingly, I have instructed new legal advisors to intimate my immediate intention to appeal.

“The preservation of my good name and reputation is of paramount importance to me and I will not rest until fully vindicated.

“In the interim, I will ensure that the entire funds which my company obtained during the course of my former business is repaid in full.

“I have already made significant inroads to repaying this figure which was obtained as a legitimate business transaction.”

