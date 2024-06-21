Fife abuser killed three kittens and battered woman at her St Andrews home after Dundee night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife abuser killed three kittens and battered woman at her St Andrews home after Dundee night out

Kenneth Solway's partner's dead cats were found at her home after she reported him for assaulting her.

By Jamie McKenzie
A raging domestic abuser killed three kittens and battered a woman at her St Andrews home after a night out in Dundee.

Kenneth Solway, 26, repeatedly punched and kicked his victim in the head, before she fled to a neighbour’s house by jumping out a window.

After police turned up and arrested Solway, the woman was taken back to her Langlands Road home, where the dead cats were found.

A court document said a small ginger kitten was found dead behind the front door.

Police searched the rest of the property and found another deceased kitten on the living room floor with traces of blood on its front paws and around the nose and mouth.

A third kitten was found dead in a bedroom below a broken window.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on one of the kittens and causes of death were noted as brain trauma and skull fracture.

Dead kittens found after assault

Solway and the woman had earlier been on a night out in Dundee and began arguing in a taxi back to St Andrews.

He left the cab and got another one at Forgan Roundabout, by the A92, later arriving at her home after her.

Solway was described as being agitated and “shouting in a fit of rage” towards the woman.

The court document states he then grabbed her by the ankles, pulled her onto the floor, and repeatedly punched and kicked her on the head and body.

It states: “(The woman) managed to leave the property by jumping out of a window and thereafter ran as fast as she could to seek help at a neighbour.”

The woman reported the assault to police at around 4.30am.

Officers attended and found intoxicated Solway in a nearby street with blood on his shirt and a cut knuckle and he was arrested.

When police entered the woman’s home, they found all of the rooms had been trashed, with numerous items of furniture and windows broken.

The dead cats were also discovered.

Guilty pleas

Solway, of Garden Court, Townhill, Dunfermline, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the domestically-aggravated offences of assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

On January 21 last year he shouted, swore and made derogatory comments to the woman, damaged household items, smashed windows, made threats of violence and killed three cats.

He admitted assaulting the woman by grabbing her by the ankles, pulling her onto the floor, and repeatedly punching and kicking her on the head and body.

Solway also previously pled guilty to a summary charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on January 18 last year by making threats of violence and threats to cause damage to property.

The court heard this related to a conversation during a phone call with the same woman.

‘Greater good’ not to send accused to prison

Defence lawyer David Cranston the indictment offences were committed without any planning because of his state of intoxication.

Mr Cranston said: “The way in which he reacted to a stressful situation arising in his relationship, probably in large part because of the way he was brought up, was to overreact and behave extremely badly.”

The solicitor said Solway, who has offended on seven previous occasions, suffered trauma as a child, which affected his behaviour in his teens and early 20s.

He said his client wants the chance to undertake the Caledonian Men’s programme to address domestic offending and to break the cycle of offending and imprisonment.

Mr Cranston said Solway, now has a five-year old German shepherd rescue dog, has “tried to change his ways” since these crimes were committed and thinks he would benefit greatly from social work intervention for “the greater good”.

He said Solway has been working, most recently with a bus builders in Dunfermline, but is currently recovering from an injury.

The lawyer said: “So, by avoiding alcohol and drugs and having got himself a dog and kept himself employed, he has been able to stay out of trouble and enjoyed two years of liberty; probably the longest time at liberty since the age of 17.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told Solway: “The offences to which you pled guilty were utterly appalling, you have a bad record.

The sheriff sentenced Solway to 180 hours of unpaid work and offender supervision as part of a two-year community payback order.

He must undertake the Caledonian Men’s programme and to live in accommodation approved by his supervising officer and inform them of any new intimate relationships.

He was banned from contacting the woman for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

