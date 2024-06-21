Errol widow tells of pain after sudden death of Dundee husband in his sleep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Errol widow tells of pain after sudden death of Dundee husband in his sleep

Lynn Mitchell is backing a defibrillator campaign after husband Richie died of an undiagnosed heart condition.

By Stephen Eighteen
Errol's Richie and Lynn Mitchell.
Lynn Mitchell's husband Richie died in October 2022. Image: Lynn Mitchell

An Errol widow has backed a defibrillator campaign after the sudden death of her husband in his sleep.

Lynn Mitchell, 61, had only recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her wedding to Richie when he died of undiagnosed ischemic heart disease in October 2022.

Now she wants to ensure villagers always have access to a potentially life-saving defibrillator by supporting a fundraiser that has already raised more than £2,000.

“My husband died in his sleep so unfortunately the defibrillator wouldn’t have helped him,” said Lynn.

“But he would have been one of the first people to back this campaign as he would have said it is a brilliant cause.

“Nobody realises just how much loss there is every day after a sudden death like this happens.

“If I can save someone else going through that pain then I will.

“I was enthused to become involved in backing the fundraising campaign as we wouldn’t have the funds without everyone.

“I am so proud to be involved in the community that has come together for this.”

‘Everybody knew’ Lochee’s Richie Mitchell

Richie Mitchell, who had a passion for cars and motorbikes, was 53 when he died.

Born and raised in Lochee, he was centre manager for tools firm Hilti in the Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee.

Four days before his death he had begun a job with Amey to drive snow ploughs.

Richie Mitchell with a car,
Richie had a passion for cars and motorbikes. Image: Lynn Mitchell

“He was over the moon to be with them,” said Lynn.

“He was as high as a kite.

“He came home the night that he died and said how chuffed he was with his new job.

“He was one of those guys who knew everybody and everybody knew him.”

‘Every day is a struggle’ but defibrillator ‘is so valuable’

Ischemic heart disease is a “silent killer”, added Lynn.

“It’s quite a common thing – lots of people have it,” she continued.

Richie Mitchell on holiday in the United States
Richie on holiday in the US. Image: Lynn Mitchell

“Sometimes it is detected by symptoms or other issues.

“If you don’t present with being ill it just comes along.

“My life has changed dramatically since Richie died, and every single day is a struggle.

“But if you’re going to go to sleep and happy – as Richie did – and not wake up the next day then it’s probably the best way to go.

“If the defibrillator never has to be used that’s fantastic but if it does it can save a family member or a friend, as life is so valuable.

“Richie would have wanted it if he had been here.”

Errol fundraiser closing in on £2,500 target

The GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by Kate Cox, a pupil support assistant at Errol Primary School.

Errol’s only defibrillator was installed at the village hall around 11 years ago, thanks to funding from SSE.

Money raised will go towards replacing its battery and pads to keep it usable.

Funds will also be spent on erecting another defibrillator, hopefully in the Market Cross area, to ensure more of the village is covered.

Kate Cox next to the defibrillator at Errol Village Hall
Kate next to the defibrillator at Errol Village Hall. Image: Kate Cox

Kate points out that the Resuscitation UK website says that for every minute someone is in cardiac arrest without receiving CPR and having a defibrillator used on them, their chance of survival decreases by 10%.

“This is a life-saving piece of equipment that potentially any of us could require at any time,” said the 47-year-old.

“A new defibrillator with an external climate-controlled box comes to between £1,700 and £1,800.

“It costs £250 to get an electrician. And then you need a slush fund for replacement pads.

“Neither of these machines carry paediatric pads for children, and we would stick those in there as well.

“We have Errol Gala this weekend and I have buckets lined up for collecting.

“We have raised £2,195 and once we get £2,500 we will buy the equipment.

“I cannot thank Lynn enough for her support.

“Her strength and courage is amazing.”

  • You can donate to the fundraiser by going onto the GoFundMe page.

