Errol widow tells of pain after sudden death of Dundee husband in his sleep

An Errol widow has backed a defibrillator campaign after the sudden death of her husband in his sleep.

Lynn Mitchell, 61, had only recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her wedding to Richie when he died of undiagnosed ischemic heart disease in October 2022.

Now she wants to ensure villagers always have access to a potentially life-saving defibrillator by supporting a fundraiser that has already raised more than £2,000.

“My husband died in his sleep so unfortunately the defibrillator wouldn’t have helped him,” said Lynn.

“But he would have been one of the first people to back this campaign as he would have said it is a brilliant cause.

“Nobody realises just how much loss there is every day after a sudden death like this happens.

“If I can save someone else going through that pain then I will.

“I was enthused to become involved in backing the fundraising campaign as we wouldn’t have the funds without everyone.

“I am so proud to be involved in the community that has come together for this.”

‘Everybody knew’ Lochee’s Richie Mitchell

Richie Mitchell, who had a passion for cars and motorbikes, was 53 when he died.

Born and raised in Lochee, he was centre manager for tools firm Hilti in the Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee.

Four days before his death he had begun a job with Amey to drive snow ploughs.

“He was over the moon to be with them,” said Lynn.

“He was as high as a kite.

“He came home the night that he died and said how chuffed he was with his new job.

“He was one of those guys who knew everybody and everybody knew him.”

‘Every day is a struggle’ but defibrillator ‘is so valuable’

Ischemic heart disease is a “silent killer”, added Lynn.

“It’s quite a common thing – lots of people have it,” she continued.

“Sometimes it is detected by symptoms or other issues.

“If you don’t present with being ill it just comes along.

“My life has changed dramatically since Richie died, and every single day is a struggle.

“But if you’re going to go to sleep and happy – as Richie did – and not wake up the next day then it’s probably the best way to go.

“If the defibrillator never has to be used that’s fantastic but if it does it can save a family member or a friend, as life is so valuable.

“Richie would have wanted it if he had been here.”

Errol fundraiser closing in on £2,500 target

The GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by Kate Cox, a pupil support assistant at Errol Primary School.

Errol’s only defibrillator was installed at the village hall around 11 years ago, thanks to funding from SSE.

Money raised will go towards replacing its battery and pads to keep it usable.

Funds will also be spent on erecting another defibrillator, hopefully in the Market Cross area, to ensure more of the village is covered.

Kate points out that the Resuscitation UK website says that for every minute someone is in cardiac arrest without receiving CPR and having a defibrillator used on them, their chance of survival decreases by 10%.

“This is a life-saving piece of equipment that potentially any of us could require at any time,” said the 47-year-old.

“A new defibrillator with an external climate-controlled box comes to between £1,700 and £1,800.

“It costs £250 to get an electrician. And then you need a slush fund for replacement pads.

“Neither of these machines carry paediatric pads for children, and we would stick those in there as well.

“We have Errol Gala this weekend and I have buckets lined up for collecting.

“We have raised £2,195 and once we get £2,500 we will buy the equipment.

“I cannot thank Lynn enough for her support.

“Her strength and courage is amazing.”