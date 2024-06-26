Social care officer was nearly six times drink-drive limit in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Social care officer was nearly six times drink-drive limit in Dundee

Gillian Hershaw was stopped by police twice on the same evening.

By Ciaran Shanks
Gillian Hershaw
Gillian Hershaw leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being banned.

A social care officer will keep her job despite trying to drink-drive to work in Dundee while almost six times the limit.

Gillian Hershaw, 48, was stopped by police after driving in the middle of Coupar Angus Road, minutes after she was warned by officers about driving without lights.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) investigated Hershaw’s fitness to work in a residential service for young people.

She will be allowed to continue in that role despite being fined and disqualified from driving at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Straddled lanes as she drove off

Hershaw’s lawyer said she had been drinking alcohol to cope with family-related stress.

The court heard how the first offender was stopped by police at around 5pm on the and warned about her lights.

She was allowed on her way but drove down the middle of two lanes on Coupar Angus Road at the roundabout with South Road.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said: “Police signalled for her to pull over.

“She was asked to reveal why she was stopped and said she knew and was ‘ashamed’.

“She failed the roadside test. The accused said she was driving to work under the influence to a care home for young people.”

Hershaw, of Findcastle Street, pled guilty to drink-driving (129mics/ 22) on May 16 this year.

‘Extremely ashamed’

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Hershaw is a valued employee and has taken steps to address her issues, including seeking assistance with alcohol and working with a mental health nurse.

Ms Jethwa said matters began to spiral following the death of her client’s father, compounded by the deterioration of her mother’s health.

“It fell on her shoulders to bear the burden of her mother’s care.

“She sought help from her doctor and was placed on medication but thought that still wasn’t assisting her.

“It’s an extremely high reading. She is extremely ashamed about her conduct and it’s completely out of character for her.

“She’s never even had a parking ticket.

“She is an intelligent woman and can see where she went spectacularly wrong and seems to have taken the correct steps.”

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Hershaw £600 and disqualified her from driving for 16 months.

He said: “You appear as a first offender and I am prepared to deal with it without the requirement for reports.

“Be in no doubt, if there was any repeat offending of this nature then the court would certainly call for reports.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

