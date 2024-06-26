Social care officer was nearly six times drink-drive limit in Dundee

A social care officer will keep her job despite trying to drink-drive to work in Dundee while almost six times the limit.

Gillian Hershaw, 48, was stopped by police after driving in the middle of Coupar Angus Road, minutes after she was warned by officers about driving without lights.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) investigated Hershaw’s fitness to work in a residential service for young people.

She will be allowed to continue in that role despite being fined and disqualified from driving at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Straddled lanes as she drove off

Hershaw’s lawyer said she had been drinking alcohol to cope with family-related stress.

The court heard how the first offender was stopped by police at around 5pm on the and warned about her lights.

She was allowed on her way but drove down the middle of two lanes on Coupar Angus Road at the roundabout with South Road.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said: “Police signalled for her to pull over.

“She was asked to reveal why she was stopped and said she knew and was ‘ashamed’.

“She failed the roadside test. The accused said she was driving to work under the influence to a care home for young people.”

Hershaw, of Findcastle Street, pled guilty to drink-driving (129mics/ 22) on May 16 this year.

‘Extremely ashamed’

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Hershaw is a valued employee and has taken steps to address her issues, including seeking assistance with alcohol and working with a mental health nurse.

Ms Jethwa said matters began to spiral following the death of her client’s father, compounded by the deterioration of her mother’s health.

“It fell on her shoulders to bear the burden of her mother’s care.

“She sought help from her doctor and was placed on medication but thought that still wasn’t assisting her.

“It’s an extremely high reading. She is extremely ashamed about her conduct and it’s completely out of character for her.

“She’s never even had a parking ticket.

“She is an intelligent woman and can see where she went spectacularly wrong and seems to have taken the correct steps.”

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Hershaw £600 and disqualified her from driving for 16 months.

He said: “You appear as a first offender and I am prepared to deal with it without the requirement for reports.

“Be in no doubt, if there was any repeat offending of this nature then the court would certainly call for reports.”

