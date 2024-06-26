Dundee pavement parking: Full list of proposed street exemptions revealed

The full list of proposed pavement parking ban exemptions on streets across Dundee has been revealed.

Dundee City Council began enforcing the rules in February after a change in national legislation.

The rules are designed to keep pavements clear for people with mobility issues or using pushchairs.

In the first three months of the rules being enforced in Dundee, nearly 700 fines were dished out – including six to one driver on the same street.

Until now, no streets have been exempt from the rules.

However, the local authority plans to introduce exemptions on 31 roads across the city.

Residents can have their say on these plans over the next couple of weeks before they are introduced fully.

Exemptions can apply where a minimum width of 1.5m of unobstructed pavement can be maintained.

A road can also be made exempt if an emergency vehicle would be blocked should other vehicles be parked on the road.

Dundee pavement parking: Proposed list of street exemptions

Dundee City Council is planning on introducing exemptions on the following streets:

Alpin Terrace

Ancrum Drive

Arbroath Road

Ballindean Road

Balunie Avenue

Barnes Avenue

Brantwood Avenue

Broughty Ferry Road

Corso Street/Abbotsford Place

Derwent Avenue

Douglas Road

East Haddon Road

Fintry Drive

Fintry Road

Fleming Gardens South

Happyhillock Road

Main Terrace/Forfar Road

Marryat Street

Muirton Road

New Road/Long Lane

St Kilda Road

Union Terrace/Prospect Place/Laurelbank/Constitution Terrace

Woodlands Terrace/Woodside Terrace/Kerrsview Terrace

Some of the exemptions will only apply to certain parts of these streets.

Specific details for each location are available on the council’s pavement parking website.

Signs and road markings will be introduced to inform drivers where exemptions are introduced.

No exemptions are planned on Ure Street, Balunie Drive or Buttars Loan, where there have been complaints about the rules.

How to have your say on Dundee pavement parking exemptions

Anyone who wishes to comment on the planned exemptions can contact the council by Friday July 12.

Representations can be made by email via trafficorderobjections@dundeecity.gov.uk or in writing to the Head of Democratic and Legal Services, Dundee City Council, 21 City Sq, Dundee, DD1 3BY.

Anyone getting in touch must specify the grounds on which they are making a representation.