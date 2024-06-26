Dundee pavement parking: Full list of proposed street exemptions revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee pavement parking: Full list of proposed street exemptions revealed

Locals have until July 12 to have their say on the plans.

By Neil Henderson
Cars parked on the pavement on Ancrum Drive, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cars parked on the pavement on Ancrum Drive, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The full list of proposed pavement parking ban exemptions on streets across Dundee has been revealed.

Dundee City Council began enforcing the rules in February after a change in national legislation.

The rules are designed to keep pavements clear for people with mobility issues or using pushchairs.

In the first three months of the rules being enforced in Dundee, nearly 700 fines were dished out – including six to one driver on the same street.

Cars parked on the pavement outside a garage on Buttars Loan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Until now, no streets have been exempt from the rules.

However, the local authority plans to introduce exemptions on 31 roads across the city.

Residents can have their say on these plans over the next couple of weeks before they are introduced fully.

Exemptions can apply where a minimum width of 1.5m of unobstructed pavement can be maintained.

A road can also be made exempt if an emergency vehicle would be blocked should other vehicles be parked on the road.

Dundee pavement parking: Proposed list of street exemptions

Dundee City Council is planning on introducing exemptions on the following streets:

  • Alpin Terrace
  • Ancrum Drive
  • Arbroath Road
  • Ballindean Road
  • Balunie Avenue
  • Barnes Avenue
  • Brantwood Avenue
  • Broughty Ferry Road
  • Corso Street/Abbotsford Place
  • Derwent Avenue
  • Douglas Road
  • East Haddon Road
  • Fintry Drive
  • Fintry Road
  • Fleming Gardens South
  • Happyhillock Road
  • Main Terrace/Forfar Road
  • Marryat Street
  • Muirton Road
  • New Road/Long Lane
  • St Kilda Road
  • Union Terrace/Prospect Place/Laurelbank/Constitution Terrace
  • Woodlands Terrace/Woodside Terrace/Kerrsview Terrace

Some of the exemptions will only apply to certain parts of these streets.

Specific details for each location are available on the council’s pavement parking website.

Locals can comment on the proposed exemptions. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Signs and road markings will be introduced to inform drivers where exemptions are introduced.

No exemptions are planned on Ure Street, Balunie Drive or Buttars Loan, where there have been complaints about the rules.

How to have your say on Dundee pavement parking exemptions

Anyone who wishes to comment on the planned exemptions can contact the council by Friday July 12.

Representations can be made by email via trafficorderobjections@dundeecity.gov.uk or in writing to the Head of Democratic and Legal Services, Dundee City Council, 21 City Sq, Dundee, DD1 3BY.

Anyone getting in touch must specify the grounds on which they are making a representation.

Conversation