Crooked Arbroath carer used disabled client’s bank card to steal £1.4k

A crooked Angus carer pinched a vulnerable client’s bank card and used it to withdraw £1,400.

Mum-of-three Kelly Walker appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and pled guilty to stealing from her 64-year-old victim at an assisted living facility in Carnoustie.

The 44-year-old, who “minimised” her actions to social workers, has now been ordered repay the cash in full before she is sentenced later this month.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said the theft had been a “shocking development” for his client.

Missing card

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court the bank card’s owner was a wheelchair user who is visited by carers routinely.

She said: “The locus is an assisted living facility. The witness receives help there and workers attend at her home four times a day to assist her with everyday needs.”

On June 14 last year, another carer took the woman to the Co-op to get some shopping.

This is the last time the victim was aware of having her card, Ms Hodgson said.

On the afternoon of June 23, she realised her card was missing and her home was searched.

Bank of Scotland was contacted and the card was cancelled.

The bank confirmed that in the intervening period, transfers and withdrawals had been made.

It was confirmed that £300 was withdrawn on June 16, and ATM transactions of £500 and £400 were recorded on June 19.

A further £200 was removed from the account on June 21 via what may be a cashback facility.

Internal probe

At that point the carer checked records to see who else had been working with the vulnerable woman.

Walker was identified and brought before management for questioning.

She told bosses she’d “made a mistake” and lied that she’d been asked to buy various items for the woman.

However, she couldn’t provide receipts or or even tell bosses which shops she’d made the phoney purchases in.

Management then contacted police and Walker handed back the card.

‘Shocking’ for accused

Defending, Mr Rennie said Walker was repaying the stolen money, but still owed about £100.

“Clearly, she had a lot of difficulties at the time, a lot of background issues,” he said.

“She can’t really explain this.

“There was no issue with money at home at the time.”

He said his client took “full responsibility” and noted that her sentencing report showed she was “deeply embarrassed and deeply remorseful”.

“She has got support in relation to all of these issues,” Mr Rennie said.

“I think the assessment that she is unlikely to trouble the system again is a realistic assessment.

“This is a shocking development for her that she’s done this.”

Shame

Walker, of Benedict Road, Arbroath, previously pled guilty to stealing the bank card from a property in Carnoustie in June 2023.

She also admitted that over the following days, she used the feloniously obtained PIN to steal sums of cash from ATMs totalling £1,400.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until July 18 for Walker to finish her restitution.

The sheriff said: “She’s bound to experience shame.

“She seems to have the support of the employer.”

