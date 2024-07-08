Crooked Arbroath carer used disabled client’s bank card to steal £1.4k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Crooked Arbroath carer used disabled client’s bank card to steal £1.4k

Kelly Walker made ATM withdrawals using the 64-year-old's card before being caught when her company carried out an investigation.

By Ross Gardiner
Kelly Walker appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Kelly Walker appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A crooked Angus carer pinched a vulnerable client’s bank card and used it to withdraw £1,400.

Mum-of-three Kelly Walker appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and pled guilty to stealing from her 64-year-old victim at an assisted living facility in Carnoustie.

The 44-year-old, who “minimised” her actions to social workers, has now been ordered repay the cash in full before she is sentenced later this month.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said the theft had been a “shocking development” for his client.

Missing card

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court the bank card’s owner was a wheelchair user who is visited by carers routinely.

She said: “The locus is an assisted living facility. The witness receives help there and workers attend at her home four times a day to assist her with everyday needs.”

On June 14 last year, another carer took the woman to the Co-op to get some shopping.

This is the last time the victim was aware of having her card, Ms Hodgson said.

Kelly Walker. Image: DC Thomson

On the afternoon of June 23, she realised her card was missing and her home was searched.

Bank of Scotland was contacted and the card was cancelled.

The bank confirmed that in the intervening period, transfers and withdrawals had been made.

It was confirmed that £300 was withdrawn on June 16, and ATM transactions of £500 and £400 were recorded on June 19.

A further £200 was removed from the account on June 21 via what may be a cashback facility.

Internal probe

At that point the carer checked records to see who else had been working with the vulnerable woman.

Walker was identified and brought before management for questioning.

She told bosses she’d “made a mistake” and lied that she’d been asked to buy various items for the woman.

However, she couldn’t provide receipts or or even tell bosses which shops she’d made the phoney purchases in.

Management then contacted police and Walker handed back the card.

‘Shocking’ for accused

Defending, Mr Rennie said Walker was repaying the stolen money, but still owed about £100.

“Clearly, she had a lot of difficulties at the time, a lot of background issues,” he said.

“She can’t really explain this.

“There was no issue with money at home at the time.”

He said his client took “full responsibility” and noted that her sentencing report showed she was “deeply embarrassed and deeply remorseful”.

“She has got support in relation to all of these issues,” Mr Rennie said.

“I think the assessment that she is unlikely to trouble the system again is a realistic assessment.

“This is a shocking development for her that she’s done this.”

Shame

Walker, of Benedict Road, Arbroath, previously pled guilty to stealing the bank card from a property in Carnoustie in June 2023.

She also admitted that over the following days, she used the feloniously obtained PIN to steal sums of cash from ATMs totalling £1,400.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until July 18 for Walker to finish her restitution.

The sheriff said: “She’s bound to experience shame.

“She seems to have the support of the employer.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sean McGowan.
Fife chef threatened train passenger and flicked blood at cop's face
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Drug fiend raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe with 38 kids' mobile…
Brian Fulton was spotted disposing of a vodka bottle after he crashed outside a Cupar school.
Drink-drive postie spotted with vodka bottle after Fife school smash gets 2-year road ban
Sam Parsons has been estate manager at Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk of Fife for 16 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife farm estate manager Sam urges vigilance after £120,000 GPS thefts: 'They knew what…
David Cooper. Image: Police Scotland
Violent sex attacker who struck at Stirling holiday park is jailed
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Shipmate scarred and Henry hoover heist
A police officer standing guard in Whitfield Avenue, Dundee, in March 2022.
Dundee murder accused told police: 'He cut me, I have cut him'
Lukasz Losinski
Drugs mule recruited by stranger in Dundee nightclub is jailed
Christian Williams.
Gun driver who led police on 120mph chase through Angus and Broughty Ferry is…
Brian Waugh appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
American Mastiff attacked two children outside Fife Co-op after lead 'snapped'