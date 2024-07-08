Sam McClelland feels things are different at St Johnstone this time around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam McClelland feels things are different at St Johnstone this time around

The defender is benefitting from a full pre-season and is optimistic about Saints' League Cup group chances.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland. Image: SNS.

Sam McClelland already sees a sharp St Johnstone contrast from one year to the next.

And the Perth defender wants to make sure that continues when the Premier Sports Cup gets underway at Brechin on Saturday.

McClelland is feeling the benefits of a full pre-season at McDiarmid Park.

The next step is for the team to feel the benefits of a fast start to the competitive football.

“You can think that pre-season isn’t the be all and end all but it is important to get the base it gives you,” said the Northern Irishman.

“I arrived about three or four days before the league season kicked off – I didn’t even play any of the League Cup games.

“I’d had nine or 10 weeks off.

“I was training at home but it’s not the same.

“This time I’ve been here from the very start, doing all the training and building up match fitness.

“It’s very different to this time last year.”

Kyle Cameron made his first appearance for St Johnstone alongside Sam McClelland.
Kyle Cameron made his first appearance for St Johnstone alongside Sam McClelland. Image: PPA.

Saints completed three wins out of three for pre-season by beating Arbroath 1-0.

McClelland believes the Perth side will be in good shape for their trip to a different part of Angus the following weekend.

Beating Brechin would be important in the short and long-term.

“A good group stage in the League Cup sets you up for the league,” he said.

“Winning breeds winning.

“When I arrived last year everyone was a bit down and negative after the results we got in the cup.

“This time we want to win every game we play and hopefully get into good habits from the start.”

New combination

McClelland, Dare Olufunwa and new loan signing, Kyle Cameron, formed a solid central defensive unit at Gayfield.

“Kyle only arrived on Friday,” said the former Chelsea academy player.

“That was obviously our first game together and I think it went well.

“We both see the game in a similar way, with the ball and without the ball.

“That doesn’t always happen with other defenders.

“We want to establish a way of playing and feel in control when we’re in possession and out of it.

Kyle Cameron attempts to score the opening goal.
Kyle Cameron attempts to score the opening goal. Image: PPA.

“It’s early days but there’s definitely plenty to build on with me and Kyle.

“A lot of defenders have moved on.

“It’s important whoever comes in that we get good relationships on the pitch as quickly as possible.”

Upward trajectory

After a tough start to life in Scotland, McClelland’s career has been on an upward curve over the last five months.

“I had a bad ankle injury which kept me out for a long time,” he reflected.

“That coincided with a change of manager.

“The timing wasn’t great for me.

“But it’s all worked out well in the end.

Sam McClelland was a big hit with Dundee United fans
Sam McClelland was a big hit with Dundee United fans. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’m back now after a good end to the season on loan with Dundee United when I got in the team and helped them win the league and I’ve now built myself up through pre-season.

“That’s 90 minutes under my belt and hopefully I can keep improving from here.”

