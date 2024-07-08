Sam McClelland feels things are different at St Johnstone this time around

Sam McClelland already sees a sharp St Johnstone contrast from one year to the next.

And the Perth defender wants to make sure that continues when the Premier Sports Cup gets underway at Brechin on Saturday.

McClelland is feeling the benefits of a full pre-season at McDiarmid Park.

The next step is for the team to feel the benefits of a fast start to the competitive football.

“You can think that pre-season isn’t the be all and end all but it is important to get the base it gives you,” said the Northern Irishman.

“I arrived about three or four days before the league season kicked off – I didn’t even play any of the League Cup games.

“I’d had nine or 10 weeks off.

“I was training at home but it’s not the same.

“This time I’ve been here from the very start, doing all the training and building up match fitness.

“It’s very different to this time last year.”

Saints completed three wins out of three for pre-season by beating Arbroath 1-0.

McClelland believes the Perth side will be in good shape for their trip to a different part of Angus the following weekend.

Beating Brechin would be important in the short and long-term.

“A good group stage in the League Cup sets you up for the league,” he said.

“Winning breeds winning.

“When I arrived last year everyone was a bit down and negative after the results we got in the cup.

“This time we want to win every game we play and hopefully get into good habits from the start.”

New combination

McClelland, Dare Olufunwa and new loan signing, Kyle Cameron, formed a solid central defensive unit at Gayfield.

“Kyle only arrived on Friday,” said the former Chelsea academy player.

“That was obviously our first game together and I think it went well.

“We both see the game in a similar way, with the ball and without the ball.

“That doesn’t always happen with other defenders.

“We want to establish a way of playing and feel in control when we’re in possession and out of it.

“It’s early days but there’s definitely plenty to build on with me and Kyle.

“A lot of defenders have moved on.

“It’s important whoever comes in that we get good relationships on the pitch as quickly as possible.”

Upward trajectory

After a tough start to life in Scotland, McClelland’s career has been on an upward curve over the last five months.

“I had a bad ankle injury which kept me out for a long time,” he reflected.

“That coincided with a change of manager.

“The timing wasn’t great for me.

“But it’s all worked out well in the end.

“I’m back now after a good end to the season on loan with Dundee United when I got in the team and helped them win the league and I’ve now built myself up through pre-season.

“That’s 90 minutes under my belt and hopefully I can keep improving from here.”