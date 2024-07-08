Bumper entry of nearly 2,000 vehicles set to take the road to Glamis Extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bumper entry of nearly 2,000 vehicles set to take the road to Glamis Extravaganza

Scotland's biggest classic and vintage gathering is expected to draw a crowd of up to 15,000 to Glamis Castle this weekend.

By Graham Brown
Glamis Castle.
Historic Glamis Castle is a stunning Extravaganza backdrop. Image: Lesley Munro

Glamis Extravaganza organisers are gearing up for the biggest ever entry to Scotland’s largest gathering of vintage and classic vehicles.

The grounds of Glamis Castle will host Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s 48th Extravaganza this weekend.

And there will be just shy of 2,000 gleaming examples of motoring’s journey through the ages on show.

It will include the best turnout of steam engines in the Extravaganza’s history – all the way to 80s ‘hot hatch’ favourites and high-powered modern machinery.

Car club slots filled by February

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro has the mammoth task of co-ordinating individual entries from enthusiasts across the UK.

And when you add in her role of catering for requests from car clubs and stallholders coming to Glamis she is probably one of the best known figures on the Scottish classic car scene.

“Planning for the following year is a job which starts almost as soon as the last vehicle leaves the field on Extravaganza weekend,” said Lesley.

Scottish Tranpsort Extravaganza at Glamis Castle
The Extravaganza usually draws a weekend crowd of up to 15,000 people. Image: Lesley Munro

Every Extravaganza since Covid seems to be a record-breaker and entries have just poured in again.

“The car club stands were full by the end of February, which is unheard of.

“Some clubs will be bringing 80 vehicles with them.

“They’ll make up around 1,100 exhibits and individual entries stopped at 800.”

Lesley added: “We also have seven steamers this weekend which I’m pretty sure is the most we’ve ever had at Glamis.”

One traction engine is coming all the way from Devon to take part.

And local enthusiast Joseph Mitchell will be there for the first Glamis visit of his spectacular 1907 Burrell road locomotive, Lord Nelson.

1907 Burrell steam road locomotive.
Joseph Mitchell’s 1907 steam road locomotive on the outskirts of Forfar. Image: Joseph Mitchell

Excited Letham Primary pupils recently gave the 117-year-old steam giant a noisy welcome when it stopped off outside the school.

The event will also be the setting for the Scottish Vintage Vehicle Federation’s 50th anniversary Champion of Champions showdown.

What can visitors expect at the 2024 Glamis Extravaganza?

The event is open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Parking for visitors is free and dogs are welcome provided they are kept on a lead.

Admission: Saturday July 13 – Adult £12, child/OAP £6
Sunday July 14 – Adult £15, child/OAP £7.

Glamis Extravaganza vintage vehicle rally
Judges run their eye over one of the entrants at a previous Glamis Extravaganza. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Visitors are encouraged to pay cash at the gate due to poor internet reception.

Stannage Stunt World will thrill spectators in the main arena.

The Extravaganza also features a packed programme of vehicle parades, pipe bands and amusements.

Conversation