Bumper entry of nearly 2,000 vehicles set to take the road to Glamis Extravaganza

Glamis Extravaganza organisers are gearing up for the biggest ever entry to Scotland’s largest gathering of vintage and classic vehicles.

The grounds of Glamis Castle will host Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s 48th Extravaganza this weekend.

And there will be just shy of 2,000 gleaming examples of motoring’s journey through the ages on show.

It will include the best turnout of steam engines in the Extravaganza’s history – all the way to 80s ‘hot hatch’ favourites and high-powered modern machinery.

Car club slots filled by February

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro has the mammoth task of co-ordinating individual entries from enthusiasts across the UK.

And when you add in her role of catering for requests from car clubs and stallholders coming to Glamis she is probably one of the best known figures on the Scottish classic car scene.

“Planning for the following year is a job which starts almost as soon as the last vehicle leaves the field on Extravaganza weekend,” said Lesley.

“Every Extravaganza since Covid seems to be a record-breaker and entries have just poured in again.

“The car club stands were full by the end of February, which is unheard of.

“Some clubs will be bringing 80 vehicles with them.

“They’ll make up around 1,100 exhibits and individual entries stopped at 800.”

Lesley added: “We also have seven steamers this weekend which I’m pretty sure is the most we’ve ever had at Glamis.”

One traction engine is coming all the way from Devon to take part.

And local enthusiast Joseph Mitchell will be there for the first Glamis visit of his spectacular 1907 Burrell road locomotive, Lord Nelson.

Excited Letham Primary pupils recently gave the 117-year-old steam giant a noisy welcome when it stopped off outside the school.

The event will also be the setting for the Scottish Vintage Vehicle Federation’s 50th anniversary Champion of Champions showdown.

What can visitors expect at the 2024 Glamis Extravaganza?

The event is open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Parking for visitors is free and dogs are welcome provided they are kept on a lead.

Admission: Saturday July 13 – Adult £12, child/OAP £6

Sunday July 14 – Adult £15, child/OAP £7.

Visitors are encouraged to pay cash at the gate due to poor internet reception.

Stannage Stunt World will thrill spectators in the main arena.

The Extravaganza also features a packed programme of vehicle parades, pipe bands and amusements.