Watch as excited Letham Primary pupils are chuffed by surprise school visit of 117-year-old steam showman’s engine

A 117-year-old steam-powered giant of the road had Angus drivers blinking in amazement on a run around Forfar.

The 1907 Burrell road locomotive, Lord Nelson, is one of the finest in the country after a three-year restoration by its Forfar owner, Joseph Mitchell.

And after bringing it home to Angus for the first time, Joseph stopped off at Letham Primary School to treat pupils to the sight of the magnificent machine.

He grew up in Letham and started school at the primary 55 years ago.

So he said it was a thrill to see the youngsters’ reaction to the engine at his alma mater.

“To see the excitement on their faces was amazing,” said Joseph.

Lord Nelson’s steam whistle was even drowned out by the pupils.

Round trip to Forfar

And at the leisurely pace of just eight miles an hour Joseph then headed to Forfar with George Balsdon.

He and David Nicholson led the locomotive’s restoration at George’s premises in Devon.

Joseph and George popped in to Murton nature reserve for a coffee stop, where Lord Nelson also proved an unexpected attraction for visitors.

“Down in Devon we quite often take the engines out for a run and stop off at local pubs for people to enjoy them,” Joseph added.

“But there are very few traction engines up here so folk were definitely surprised to see it on the road.”

Travelling showmen used the road locomotives to tow their fairground rides around the country, and then power them at local events.

They are the giants of the traction engine world.

Lord Nelson will be making a summer appearance at the Glamis Extravaganza in July.

Joseph will also have his 1899 Burrell traction engine, Betsy, at the Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club event.