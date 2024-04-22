Watch as excited Letham Primary pupils are chuffed by surprise school visit of 117-year-old steam showman’s engine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Watch as excited Letham Primary pupils are chuffed by surprise school visit of 117-year-old steam showman’s engine

Angus drivers did a double take after seeing the 1907 road locomotive Lord Nelson passing through Forfar.

By Graham Brown
The 1917 showman's engine at Murton on the outskirts of Forfar. Image: Joseph Mitchell
The 1917 showman's engine at Murton on the outskirts of Forfar. Image: Joseph Mitchell

A 117-year-old steam-powered giant of the road had Angus drivers blinking in amazement on a run around Forfar.

The 1907 Burrell road locomotive, Lord Nelson, is one of the finest in the country after a three-year restoration by its Forfar owner, Joseph Mitchell.

And after bringing it home to Angus for the first time, Joseph stopped off at Letham Primary School to treat pupils to the sight of the magnificent machine.

He grew up in Letham and started school at the primary 55 years ago.

So he said it was a thrill to see the youngsters’ reaction to the engine at his alma mater.

“To see the excitement on their faces was amazing,” said Joseph.

Lord Nelson’s steam whistle was even drowned out by the pupils.

Round trip to Forfar

And at the leisurely pace of just eight miles an hour Joseph then headed to Forfar with George Balsdon.

He and David Nicholson led the locomotive’s restoration at George’s premises in Devon.

Angus showman's engine restoration complete.
Lord Nelson owner Joseph Mitchell (right) with restoration experts George Balsdon (left) and David Nicholson. Image: Supplied

Joseph and George popped in to Murton nature reserve for a coffee stop, where Lord Nelson also proved an unexpected attraction for visitors.

“Down in Devon we quite often take the engines out for a run and stop off at local pubs for people to enjoy them,” Joseph added.

“But there are very few traction engines up here so folk were definitely surprised to see it on the road.”

Burrell showman's engine Lord Nelson
Lord Nelson on show at a summer event. Image: Supplied

Travelling showmen used the road locomotives to tow their fairground rides around the country, and then power them at local events.

They are the giants of the traction engine world.

Lord Nelson will be making a summer appearance at the Glamis Extravaganza in July.

Joseph will also have his 1899 Burrell traction engine, Betsy, at the Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club event.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Daniel McAleney was caught with the weapon in his cell at Perth Prison.
Angus firebomber had razor blade toothbrush in Perth Prison cell
All change for an exhibitor at the Kirriemuir event. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Model railway fans make tracks for Kirriemuir
Stephen McFarlane, Lesley Marr, David Cheape and Libby McAinsh at the restored Fairy Steps.
£19,000 lottery boost puts spring into Carnoustie Fairy Steps path project
Cumberland Close is the site of Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
More than 300 have say on Kirriemuir street name change as 'Butcher Cumberland' consultation…
3
Powerchair football Logan Mitchell with proud sisters Kirstin and Isla at the Home Nations tournament in 2022.
Family's tribute to Monifieth powerchair football player, 19, who had 'extraordinary life'
A trike takes its place in the Victoria Park event. Image: Paul Reid
Best pictures as bikers turnout in force for Royal Marine Riders Arbroath event
Lewis Webster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose 'bampot' who caused Christmas chaos in Dundee city centre claims his beer was…
Polling day at Letham Village Hall in May 2019.
Angus Council launches by-election probe after postal votes sent to wrong addresses
Arbroath 73-year-old Jim Smith has endured a British Gas billing nightmare. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
British Gas hit recently-widowed Arbroath OAP with second billing blunder in a month
Northern Lights over Perth
Pictures as Northern Lights spotted across Tayside and Fife