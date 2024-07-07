Drink-drive postie spotted with vodka bottle after Fife school smash gets 2-year road ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-drive postie spotted with vodka bottle after Fife school smash gets 2-year road ban

Brian Fulton was photographed after drunkenly crashing his Ford Puma outside Castlehill Primary School in Cupar.

By Jamie Buchan
Brian Fulton was spotted disposing of a vodka bottle after he crashed outside a Cupar school.
A postman who was seen ditching a bottle of vodka after he smashed into a school barrier just minutes after closing time has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Brian Fulton drunkenly crashed his Ford Puma outside Castlehill Primary School in Cupar.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 62-year-old was found to be more than four times the drink-drive limit three hours after his arrest.

Children and families were in the vicinity of the school when the crash occurred just after 3pm, with Fulton photographed rushing to get rid of his booze bottle.

Brian Fulton Cupar crash
Fulton rushes from his crashed car to get rid of the vodka bottle. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.

Fulton previously pled guilty and returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Admitted drinking before crash

The court was told how Fulton is now being assisted by four different groups in order to tackle his problems with alcohol and issues with his mental health.

It was revealed Fulton – a Royal Mail worker for more than 40 years – had turned to alcohol following the death of his wife.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said previously: “The accused swerved, hit another vehicle and collided into metal railings outside the school.

“Police were contacted and arrived within five minutes.”

Prior to the police arriving, the accused was seen staggering out of his car obviously drunk and carrying a half bottle of vodka, which he placed on a bin next to the school.

“He returned to his vehicle when police attended.

“He was smelling of alcohol, slurring his words and admitted to having been drinking during the day.”

‘Embarrassed and apologetic’

Fulton failed the roadside breath test and was taken to Dundee’s police headquarters before being checked over at Ninewells Hospital.

He was deemed fit to be processed and at 6.20pm, he gave a positive reading (94mics/ 22).

Fulton, of Crichton Way in Cupar, pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on Ceres Road in the town on April 29, as well as driving carelessly.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Larry Flynn said Fulton had not driven since the incident and had suffered a £10,000 loss on his vehicle as a result of his actions.

“Cupar and Ladybank are small places and given he’s spent 42 years as a mailman it’s been extremely difficult for him,” Mr Flynn said.

“The trigger of this is a sad tale. His wife was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2018 and that took her in a period of three to four months and that started the difficulties.

“He had symptoms of cancer earlier on in the year and this triggered the anxiety and ended up in a 62-year-old man driving to a supermarket at lunchtime to buy a bottle of vodka and crashing into a school.

“He could not be more embarrassed and apologetic.”

Mr Flynn said Fulton had sought the help of Andy’s Man Club, occupational health, mental health and alcohol services.

Sheriff Ray Small disqualified Fulton from driving for 28 months and ordered him to perform 120 hours of unpaid work.

As part of a community payback order, Fulton must comply with a road traffic group programme requirement.

