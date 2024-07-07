Drink-drive postie spotted with vodka bottle after Fife school smash gets 2-year road ban

A postman who was seen ditching a bottle of vodka after he smashed into a school barrier just minutes after closing time has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Brian Fulton drunkenly crashed his Ford Puma outside Castlehill Primary School in Cupar.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 62-year-old was found to be more than four times the drink-drive limit three hours after his arrest.

Children and families were in the vicinity of the school when the crash occurred just after 3pm, with Fulton photographed rushing to get rid of his booze bottle.

Fulton previously pled guilty and returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Admitted drinking before crash

The court was told how Fulton is now being assisted by four different groups in order to tackle his problems with alcohol and issues with his mental health.

It was revealed Fulton – a Royal Mail worker for more than 40 years – had turned to alcohol following the death of his wife.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said previously: “The accused swerved, hit another vehicle and collided into metal railings outside the school.

“Police were contacted and arrived within five minutes.”

Prior to the police arriving, the accused was seen staggering out of his car obviously drunk and carrying a half bottle of vodka, which he placed on a bin next to the school.

“He returned to his vehicle when police attended.

“He was smelling of alcohol, slurring his words and admitted to having been drinking during the day.”

‘Embarrassed and apologetic’

Fulton failed the roadside breath test and was taken to Dundee’s police headquarters before being checked over at Ninewells Hospital.

He was deemed fit to be processed and at 6.20pm, he gave a positive reading (94mics/ 22).

Fulton, of Crichton Way in Cupar, pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on Ceres Road in the town on April 29, as well as driving carelessly.

Solicitor Larry Flynn said Fulton had not driven since the incident and had suffered a £10,000 loss on his vehicle as a result of his actions.

“Cupar and Ladybank are small places and given he’s spent 42 years as a mailman it’s been extremely difficult for him,” Mr Flynn said.

“The trigger of this is a sad tale. His wife was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2018 and that took her in a period of three to four months and that started the difficulties.

“He had symptoms of cancer earlier on in the year and this triggered the anxiety and ended up in a 62-year-old man driving to a supermarket at lunchtime to buy a bottle of vodka and crashing into a school.

“He could not be more embarrassed and apologetic.”

Mr Flynn said Fulton had sought the help of Andy’s Man Club, occupational health, mental health and alcohol services.

Sheriff Ray Small disqualified Fulton from driving for 28 months and ordered him to perform 120 hours of unpaid work.

As part of a community payback order, Fulton must comply with a road traffic group programme requirement.

