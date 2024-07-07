50 great pictures as Carnoustie Gala Day pulls the crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
50 great pictures as Carnoustie Gala Day pulls the crowds

Carnoustie Gala Day is always the highlight of a busy week to begin July in the Angus town.

Poppy Bubbles entertains kids and adults alike at Carnoustie Gala Day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

By Graham Brown

Carnoustie turned out in force for a day of gala fun – and didn’t let summer showers dampen their enjoyment of the day.

And a colourful convoy of decorated floats set the scene for an afternoon of laughter and entertainment.

The parade through the town centre to gala day in the grounds of Carnoustie House is always an annual highlight.

Saturday’s event featured everything from classic trucks to automotive American muscle.

And with the Euros currently centre stage, this year’s parade took on a football theme.

Locals and visitors enjoyed a full gala week programme.

It offered folk the chance to enjoy everything from music and quizzes to putting and petanque.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the gala day fun.

Carnoustie gala day gallery
Evolution Dance Academy entertain the crowds before the heavens opened and everyone dashed for cover.
Carnoustie trishaw at gala day event.
Nicola Nicoll with daughter and Junior Citizen of the Year, Emily Nicoll (15) in the High Street parade.
Inflatable at Carnoustie gala day.
Inflatable fun at the gala day.
Carnoustie gala day parade
The pipe band leads the High Street parade.
Floats in Carnoustue gala day parade.
No Scotland, No Party!
Tractors in Carnoustie gala day parade.
Tractors taking part in the parade.
Carnoustie gala day 2024
Fun in the Carnoustie House grounds.
Carnoustie trishaw in gala day parade.
Three’s company.
Bubble fun at Carnoustie gala day.
Bubble fun for one gala day youngster.
Float parad in Carnoustie gala day.
Football fever.
Dancers at Carnoustie gala day.
All the moves.
Carnoustie gala day parade.
Acrobatics on the High Street.
Carnoustie high street float parade for gala day.
Floats, flags and footballs.
Float parad at Carnoustie gala day.
A wave to the fans.
Children's rides at Carnoustie gala day.
Fraser Sawers (9), Finlay Sawers (6) and Fergus Shepherd (4) enjoy one of the funfair rides.
Harry Lawson truck in Carnoustie gala day parade.
A classic Harry Lawson tanker takes part in the parade.
Carnoustie gala day fun.
Laura, Claire and Eva from Carnoustie enjoy one of the funfair rides.
Bubbles at Carnoustie gala day.
Poppy Bubbles kept the crowds entertained.
Pipe band at Carnoustie gala day.
Drummers keep the beat on the high street.
Poppy Bubbles entertains Carnoustie gala day crowd.
Poppy Bubbles entertains the kids.
Carnoustie gala float parade
Panmure Girls on tour.
American car in Carnoustie gala day parade.
US power muscles in on the town centre parade.
Vintage tractor at Carnoustie gala day.
Taking the tractor for a spin.
Gymnast on Carnoustie gala day.
Angus Centre for Performing Arts show their skills.
Carnoustie gala day parade.
Big trucks pull the gala day floats.
Carnoustie gala day float parade.
Young footballers join the parade.
Austin car in Carnoustie gala day parade.
Gala day in style.
Carnoustie gala day parade.
Shout out for the Scouts.
Carnoustie gala day parade.
Euro fun.
Carnoustie gala day float parade.
An impressive participant in the parade.
Gymnast in Carnoustie town centre gala parade.
High street energy.
Carnoustie gala town centre parade.
On the physio’s bench.
Float parade at Carnoustie gala day.
Young dancers join the parade.
Carnoustie gala day 2024.
Keep on truckin’
Pipe band at Carnoustie gala.
The pipe band leads the parade.
Carnoustie gala parade.
Crowds line the high street.
Bubbles at Carnoustie gala day
Bubble galore.
Carnoustie gala day fun.
Baby Ellis McDonald (12 weeks) with mum Lynsey in the bonnie baby competition.
Carnoustie gala day 2024.
Ada Jarret, Mollie Campbell and Jessica MacVay from Carnoustie enjoy one of the rides.
Poppy Bubbles at Carnoustie gala.
Poppy Bubbles and young pals.
Family at Carnoustie gala day.
Skye McDonald (8), dad Connor Scott holding nine-week old Freya Scott, mum Kaitlin Morrison and Hollie McNeil (8) in the bonnie baby competition.
Dancers at Carnoustie gala.
Evolution Dance Academy entertain the gala crowd.
bubble entertainer at Carnoustie gala day.
A sea of bubbles.
Floats at Carnoustie high street on gala day.
The parade passes along Carnoustie High Street.
Carnoustie Haven charity shop.
Loraine Noble and Lily Collins from The Carnoustie Haven, take a little break to enjoy the parade .
Angus Centre for Performing Arts in Carnoustie gala parade.
Angus Centre for Performing Arts join the parade.
Coastguard in Carnoustie gala parade.
A wave from the Coastguard to High Street crowds.
Catching bubbles at Carnoustie gala day.
Catching bubbles.
Carnoustie gala day flats parade
Footballers in the float parade.

 

 

 

 

