50 great pictures as Carnoustie Gala Day pulls the crowds

Carnoustie turned out in force for a day of gala fun – and didn’t let summer showers dampen their enjoyment of the day.

And a colourful convoy of decorated floats set the scene for an afternoon of laughter and entertainment.

The parade through the town centre to gala day in the grounds of Carnoustie House is always an annual highlight.

Saturday’s event featured everything from classic trucks to automotive American muscle.

And with the Euros currently centre stage, this year’s parade took on a football theme.

Locals and visitors enjoyed a full gala week programme.

It offered folk the chance to enjoy everything from music and quizzes to putting and petanque.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the gala day fun.