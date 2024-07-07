Fife-born former Major General charged with sexual assault

A Fife-born former senior army officer has been charged with sexual assault.

Ex-Major General James Roddis is due before a military court later this month.

The 52-year-old is only the second Major General to face a military trial in more than 200 years.

‘Allegations of misconduct’

Roddis, originally from Aberdour, will appear at Bulford Military Court Centre later this month.

He has been charged under section three of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The army confirmed Roddis is no longer a serving officer.

A spokesperson said: “We expect very high standards of behaviour from all our personnel and take any allegations of misconduct extremely seriously.

“Ex-Major General James Roddis will appear at Bulford Military Court Centre on 17th July 2024 charged with Sexual Assault contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“We will not offer further comment while legal proceedings are ongoing.”

Until recently, Roddis was director of strategy for strategic command – an organisation comprised of special forces and intelligence units.

In 2014, he was commanding officer of The Highlanders – troops from the 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland – who were the last Scottish battalion to serve in a combat role in Afghanistan.